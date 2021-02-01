Potts Law Firm Named to Leadership Role in Multidistrict Litigation for Travelers Battling COVID-19 Insurance Denials

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal judge has appointed Houston-based Potts Law Firm as co-lead class counsel for the plaintiffs' in multidistrict litigation against the primary travel insurance provider for popular websites such as VRBO. The consolidated lawsuits, previously filed in federal courts across the nation, allege that CSA Travel Protection, the American affiliate of Italy-based Generali Group, has refused to honor its policies and refund consumers nationwide for bookings that were properly cancelled due to COVID-19. Also appointed co-lead counsel were Cafferty Clobes Meriweather and Sprengal LLP and Carlson Lynch LLP. Kirby McInerney was appointed Liaison Counsel.

The cases have been consolidated in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York before the Honorable John G Koeltl. Judge Koeltl joined the court after he was nominated in 1994 by President Bill Clinton.

"This consolidation is very meaningful to individuals and families who took all the right precautions, and fully expected this company to honor its commitment," says Mr. Potts.

Derek Potts of Potts Law Firm had previously filed a Motion with the United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, a panel of seven federal judges, asking it to consolidate all of the cases across the country in front of one federal court. That Motion was sustained by the Panel in December and the cases transferred to the Southern District of New York.

"These denials appeared to have occurred nationwide," says Mr. Potts. "An MDL is the proper vehicle to bring together these individual claims and create an efficient way to bring about a resolution."

