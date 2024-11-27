POTTS LAW FIRM: TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY INCIDENT LEADS TO LAWSUIT AGAINST SUPPLIER OF OIL FIELD EQUIPMENT

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Midland man has filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against an oil field equipment supplier alleging that its cement pump truck was unreasonably dangerous and the cause of a dangerous incident.

This lawsuit alleges that Orteq Energy Technologies, LLC, the Defendant oil field equipment supplier, designed and sold a custom cement pump truck for oil and gas wall cementing that was dangerous and defective in its design and violated OSHA regulations. The Plaintiff, Scott Calcote, filed the lawsuit today, in the 142nd District Court of Midland County, Texas.

The lawsuit alleges that in January of this year, the Plaintiff and a crew had arrived at a wellhead in Midland County to begin wall cementing. While standing on the cement pump truck during standard procedure in preparation for cementing operations, Plaintiff fell off the truck approximately 10 feet, suffering severe trauma to the head. The lawsuit further alleges that the area where he was standing was unreasonably dangerous and did not have any guardrails in place. The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff sustained severe and catastrophic injuries as a result of the fall, including a very serious skull fracture and traumatic brain injury requiring immediate emergency attention and emergency brain surgery, which rendered him permanently disabled.

Derek Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm, the firm representing the Plaintiff, said, "Oil field workers must do their jobs in one of the most dangerous work environments in the world and have so many risks to deal with already. To have unsafe equipment on top of the regular hazards they encounter on a daily basis is clearly unacceptable."

This lawsuit is styled Scott Calcote v. Orteq Energy Technologies, LLC; Cause No. DCV-24-00542, in the 142nd District Court of Midland County.

