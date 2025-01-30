Potts Law Firm Welcomes Seasoned West Texas Attorney Hardy Wilkerson

Hardy's practice will focus on catastrophic personal injury cases, including trucking accidents and oil field injuries.

BIG SPRING, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm is proud to announce that Hardy Wilkerson, a accomplished and highly respected attorney, has joined the firm as an of counsel attorney. With over 40 years as a trail lawyer and a lifelong dedication to justice, Hardy will bring unparalleled expertise and commitment to the firm's Howard County practice.

Hardy Wilkerson
Born and raised in Big Spring, Hardy is deeply rooted in the West Texas community. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Hardy began his career as a dedicated public servant, elected to serve as Howard County Attorney for eight years before being elected District Attorney for the 118th Judicial District, which includes Howard, Martin, and Glasscock Counties. Over the course of 26 years as District Attorney, Hardy became a trusted advocate for justice and a skilled trial attorney handling hundreds of jury trials.

Hardy has spent his career tirelessly fighting for victims seeking justice for those wronged by others. His relentless dedication to fairness and accountability has made him a revered figure in the legal community. Twice elected to the Board of Directors of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, Hardy's peers have recognized him for his legal acumen and leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardy Wilkerson to our team," said Derek Potts, National Managing Partner at Potts Law Firm. "His decades of experience, unwavering dedication to justice, and deep ties to the West Texas community make him an incredible asset to our firm and, more importantly, to our clients."

About Potts Law Firm
Potts Law Firm is a Texas-based law firm with a strong presence in West Texas, including offices in Colorado City, Big Spring, and Midland. The firm offers expert legal representation in areas such as personal injury, product liability, and business disputes. Known for its client-focused approach, Potts Law Firm is committed to protecting the rights of Texans.

SOURCE Potts Law Firm

