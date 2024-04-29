POTTS LAW FIRM: WEST TEXAS WOMAN FILES MULTI MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUCKING COMPANY

Lawsuit Alleges Trucker Was Talking on His Cell Phone While Hauling Hazardous Materials

SNYDER, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A West Texas woman has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a trucking company and the driver which crashed into her alleging that he was talking on his cell phone. The plaintiff, Ashley Redwine, filed the lawsuit today in Scurry County District Court in Snyder, Texas against Elian Enriquez and Avitia Trucking, LLC. The lawsuit alleges that on May 8, 2023, 21-year-old defendant truck driver Elian Enriquez was driving an oil and gas truck owned by defendant Avitia Trucking, LLC, which was full of hazardous materials north on highway 208 between Colorado City and Snyder, Texas when he crossed over the yellow line while talking on his cell phone, resulting in a collision with plaintiffs' vehicle. Plaintiff had to be cut out of her vehicle and suffered critical injuries. She was life flighted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The lawsuit alleges that defendant Elian Enriquez violated trucking regulations by talking on his cell phone while driving a semi tractor trailer full of hazardous materials.

Derek Potts, of Potts Law Firm, LLP said, "This is yet another unfortunate example of dangerous inattention by truck drivers when they are hauling a dangerous load. Such situations require extreme caution as opposed to recklessness." 

The lawsuit is styled Ashley Redwine v. Elian Enriquez and Avitia Trucking, LLC; Cause No.: 24-208-DCCV-27719.

