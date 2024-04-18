Texas Cattle Rancher Files Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Lawsuit Related to Smokehouse Creek Fire

A Texas Cattle Rancher and owner of a cattle ranch destroyed due to the Smokehouse Creek Fire has filed a multi-billion dollar class action lawsuit in federal court in Amarillo, Texas.

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Donnie Parker, the owner of Spring Creek Ranch in Skellytown, Texas, on Thursday in Amarillo Division of the United States District Court for the Northern Division of Texas. The lawsuit arises out of the Smokehouse Creek Fire which started on February 26, 2024 and destroyed over 1,000,0000 acres of rangelands where 85% of the state's cattle are located. The lawsuit is against the corporate defendants Xcel Energy Services, Inc., Southwestern Public Service Company and Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. The lawsuit claims that the three defendants negligently failed to maintain and repair a defective utility pole which started the fire that burned for nearly three weeks and has been called the worst wildfire in the state's history.

The lawsuit seeks to recover property losses for all owners of ranches negatively impacted by the fire including their loss of grasslands, damage and death to wildlife, loss of fencing, loss of cattle, and loss of physical structures.

Derek Potts, lead attorney for Mr. Parker and Spring Creek Ranch said in a statement: "All of the ranchers in the panhandle whose land was burned are likely looking at years for their properties and cattle businesses to recover from this horrific event that could have been easily prevented. We have brought this lawsuit on their behalves and are seeking speedy and fair compensation for them all from the Court."

The lawsuit is, Donnie Parker d/b/a Spring Creek Ranch, Individually and on Behalf of Others Similarly Situated v Excel Energy Services, Inc., et al., Case No.: 2:24-cv-00078-Z.

SOURCE Potts Law Firm