POTUS Cognitive Test Creators Introduce MoCA-XpressO for Public Use

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MoCA Cognition, the company behind the world's leading test for early detection of cognitive impairment—the Montreal Cognitive Assessment or MoCA Test—is announcing the US public release of its new "XpressO by MoCA" self-assessment app for the general population.

For the public concerned with their cognitive performance, or that of a loved one, MoCA Cognition offers the scientifically validated "XpressO by MoCA" app—a rapid cognitive self-assessment tool that can predict performance on the MoCA Test and suggest when to consult with a healthcare professional.

The XpressO by MoCA app was developed in response to growing needs of primary care to detect cognitive impairment, quickly and accurately. This is particularly important considering our aging population, limited public care resources, and new Alzheimer's Disease treatments coming available. Validation studies have demonstrated an approximately 85% accuracy in predicting a MoCA score in the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) range. Notably, recent FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments specifically require early diagnosis of a patient, still in the MCI range, for eligibility.

"Early detection permits earlier intervention that saves major healthcare costs and improves patient outcomes. Demand for cognitive testing is growing, both among seniors with normal brain health and with impairment. XpressO was conceived to provide peace of mind to the 'worried well' and motivation to consult with a physician for others," explained Dr. Nasreddine, neurologist and MoCA Cognition CEO.

About MoCA Cognition

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA Test, created by Dr. Ziad Nasreddine was recently ranked number 1 among 53 cognitive screening tests for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease (Outcome Measures for Alzheimer's Disease: A global inter-societal Delphi consensus. Alzheimer's and Dementia. 2023).

Along with his continued dedication to patients at his high-volume memory clinic, Dr. Nasreddine leads MoCA Cognition, a research and innovation-focused company driven to deliver the next generation of cognitive screening solutions. Our mission is fueled by our passionate belief that everyone deserves a memorable life. To learn more about MoCA Cognition, visit www.mocacognition.com

