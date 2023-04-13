POU Water Purifier Market to Reach $33.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

An increase in concerns toward health & well-being, rise in the adoption of hygiene practices, and rise in water-borne diseases caused due to infections by bacteria & pathogens such as protozoa, viruses, algae, parasitic worms, and other contaminants drive the growth of the global POU water purifier market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "POU Water Purifier Market by Type (Countertop Filters, Under the Counter Filters, Other), by Technology (UV, RO, UV and RO, Other), by End user (Household, Commercial), by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global POU water purifier industry generated $22.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $33.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

An increase in concerns toward health & well-being, rise in the adoption of hygiene practices, and rise in water-borne diseases caused due to infections by bacteria & pathogens such as protozoa, viruses, algae, parasitic worms, and other contaminants drive the growth of the global POU water purifier market. However, the high cost of maintenance restricts the market growth. Moreover, brands are using social media platforms to build advertising campaigns for promotion and provide products through online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce websites & applications, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global POU water purifier market.

With the increase in awareness and availability of information on coronavirus infection, consumers became more concerned about their health and preferred only filtered water to minimize the risk of infection.

The countertop filter segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the countertop filter segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global POU water purifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of countertop POU water filters by consumers in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. However, the under the counter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. With the increase in awareness about waterborne diseases and water filtration among consumers, the demand for the countertop filter is increasing day by day. There are different types of countertop filters offered with various technologies such as RO, UV, UV+RO, and others.

The RO segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the RO segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global POU water purifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. RO technology is widely used in water purifiers to remove contaminants from unfiltered water. However, the UV and RO segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to their high performance and advanced technology of water purification. Both UV and RO filter kills the pathogens and bacteria in the water and filters out contaminants in the water.

The household segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the household segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global POU water purifier market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. With the increase in awareness about the adverse effect of contaminated drinking water among consumers, the adoption of POU water purifiers for household use is increasing in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. With the growth in awareness about water-borne diseases and the adverse effects of contaminated drinking water, consumers are preferring clean & purified water in commercial spaces such as hotels, hospitals, restaurants, and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global POU water purifier market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the major market for POU water purifiers. Brand penetration is stronger in industrialized nations such as India and China. Furthermore, domestic home water purifier units are seen as a requirement in Asia-Pacific, especially in metros & big cities, owing to the rise in microbiological & chemical contamination in surface water supplies. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Countries of LAMEA suffer from scarcity of pure drinking water owing to poor infrastructure of water purification provided by municipal corporations as well as residential spaces, thereby boosting the demand for POU water purifier in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Amway Corp.,

Katadyn Products Inc.,

Culligan International,

Panasonic Corporation,

Kent RO Systems Ltd.,

A.O. Smith Corporation,

Ace Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.,

Brondell Inc.,

Crystaline Water Master Co., Ltd.,

Pentair,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

EcoWater Systems LLC.,

Eureka Forbes Limited,

BWT Holding GmbH,

Hindustan Unilever Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global POU water purifier market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

