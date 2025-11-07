Pound Sterling Conversion Rate for 2025 Interim Dividend

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces the pound sterling conversion rate for its previously declared interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2025 of 6.25 US cents per ordinary share to be paid on December 4, 2025 to holders of Burford's ordinary shares on the register of shareholders at the close of business on October 31, 2025.

For shareholders electing to receive their dividend in pound sterling, the interim dividend is 4.785971 pence per ordinary share, based on the exchange rate of £1 = US$1.3059 set on November 5, 2025.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

