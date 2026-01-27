Pricing of Early Redemption of Bonds Due 2026

SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Burford Capital plc (the "Issuer")

£175,000,000 5.000 per cent. guaranteed bonds due 2026 (the "Bonds")

ISIN: XS1614096425

Notice of Early Redemption of Bonds at the Option of the Issuer ― Pricing

This notice is in respect of the Bonds which are constituted by the trust deed, dated June 1, 2017 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified to the date hereof, the "Trust Deed"), by and among the Issuer, Burford Capital Limited, Burford Capital Finance LLC and Burford Capital Global Finance LLC, as guarantors, and U.S. Bank Trustees Limited, as trustee (the "Trustee"). Capitalised terms used in this notice but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Trust Deed.

This notice is being given further to the notice, dated January 15, 2026 (the "Original Notice"), notifying the Bondholders that, pursuant to Condition 8.3 (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer), the Issuer intends to redeem the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds that remain outstanding in full on January 30, 2026 (the "Repayment Date").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) that, pursuant to Condition 8.3 (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer), the redemption price payable in respect of the Bonds is 100.290 per cent. per £100 principal amount of the Bonds (the "Redemption Price"). The Redemption Price shall be paid together with any accrued but unpaid interest on the Bonds up to (but excluding) the Repayment Date.

The Redemption Price has been calculated in accordance with Condition 8.3 (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer) and in the manner specified by the Issuer in the Original Notice.

This notice is given by Burford Capital Limited ("Burford") on behalf of Burford Capital plc.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com .

