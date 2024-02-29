~Pourri and Rolling Stone are Bringing the Funk to SXSW® 2024 with Immersive Consumer Experiences

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to be one of the first to experience ~Pourri's anticipated NFC-enabled "Tap" technology, ushering in a new era of consumer engagement for the company with endless customizable possibilities, including a gamified world with chances to win prizes, a bathroom finder to rate and review public bathrooms, and more.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to bring our funky visions to life at SXSW this year. This collaboration is truly reflective of our commitment as a company to transform life's stinkiest moments into an experience of joy and freshness," said Suzy Batiz, CEO of ~Pourri. "~Pourri has planned an incredible mix of events that promise to entertain, ignite impactful conversations, and encourage you to take a load off. We want everyone to be a part of this exciting journey, tapping into the unexpected and celebrating the power of change."

Introducing Tap Technology

Beginning Friday, March 8 through Saturday, March 16, all SXSW® attendees can fully immerse themselves in ~Pourri's free interactive "Tap" experience. To participate in the gamified experience, receive daily drops and win prizes, guests may obtain the limited-edition NFC-enabled Poo~Pourri pocket sprayer, which acts as a virtual key, at any of the events and activations listed below, including SXSW Registrant Lounge.

The tap-enabled Poo~Pourri pocket sprayer will serve as an all access pass to both ~Pourri x Rolling Stone events via the platform, unlocking VIP bathrooms and unexpected surprises with just a tap.

Interactive Funk Activations

From Wednesday, March 13, 2024 through Saturday, March 16, 2024, ~Pourri wants guests to "Stay Funky. Get Fresh". Everyone in town is invited to enjoy live music, DJ's, a 30-foot Giant Poo and more at three different events:

While SXSW badges receive priority entrance, these above events are open to the public who have obtained a limited-edition NFC-enabled Poo~Pourri Pocket Sprayer. Entrance is on a first come first served basis. Capacity is 1750 for Funk Factory and 200 for Camp Funk. Please note some events may have an age restriction.

Panel And Podcast Discussions

For those interested in learning more about the creative mind of ~Pourri's very own founder and CEO, Suzy Batiz, attendees can attend various panel and podcast discussions throughout the week:

The Experience Economy: The Future of Events & Culture Learn about strategies for engaging audiences through cutting-edge technology, imaginative storytelling and customer-centric innovation from a lineup of panelists representing ~Pourri, Live Nation, Visa and more. Wednesday, March 13 from 11:30 AM -12:30 PM CT Austin Convention Center–Room 9AB

~Pourri Panel: AMPLIFY Creativity & Innovation in the Workplace Hear from a diverse mix of leadership professionals on how to break free from conformity, uncover hidden growth opportunities, provide psychological safety in the workplace and steer teams toward a future of bold creativity and unbridled innovation. Thursday, March 14 from 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM CT Funk Factory, Terrace59: 412 Congress Ave. D, Austin, TX 78701

HOLY SHIT w/ Suzy! Explore ways for turning a "holy shit!" moment into practical actions, as well as overcoming inevitable "red lights" to identify the next best step forward with podcast co-hosts Suzy Batiz and her husband Preacher (aka Keite Young ), along with surprise celebrity guests. Friday, March 15 from 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM CT Saturday, March 16 from 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM CT Funk Factory, Terrace59: 412 Congress Ave. D, Austin, TX 78701



For more information about ~Pourri, visit www.pourri.com

ABOUT~POURRI, FROM THE MAKERS OF POO~POURRI

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is a company that transforms life's stinkiest moments and turns them into something magically fresh.

ABOUT ROLLING STONE

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month.

