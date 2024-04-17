~Pourri Drops New Before-You-Go® Potty Pods Poo Odor Freshener + Toilet Bowl Cleaner for a Funk Free Bathroom Experience

Named One of SELF's First-Ever 2024 Healthy Home Award Winners, the New Product is Now Available at Pourri.com, Amazon, Ulta and More

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ~Pourri , the odor freshener company and maker of Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go® toilet spray , announces its continued portfolio expansion with the launch of its latest innovation: Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go® Potty Pods . Powered by the company's Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology, the new 2-in-1 poo odor freshener and toilet bowl cleaner dissolves on contact with water, and provides a plant-based solution for a funk free bathroom experience.

"Let's face it, most toilet bowl solutions kinda stink—literally," said Suzy Batiz , Founder and CEO of ~Pourri. "Our goal with Potty Pods was to craft another product that incorporated our fan-favorite toilet spray to remove those funky bathroom odors and simultaneously keep the bowl clean while you're handling business. We couldn't be more excited to roll this out and continue our mission to leave the world {smelling} better than we found it!"

Septic safe and toilet friendly, Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go® Potty Pods provide a potent cleaning punch with a simple toss-and-go method as the pods begin dissolving on contact with toilet bowl water. Bringing a burst of the best-selling Original Citrus scent to every flush, the Potty Pods come infused with essential oils to take away the anxiety surrounding using the bathroom.

Additionally, ~Pourri is proud to announce that its new Potty Pods have been recognized as one of SELF's First-Ever 2024 Healthy Home Award Winners, demonstrating the company's continued dedication to providing safe and effective solutions for the home.

~Pourri's Before-You-Go® Potty Pods are now available on the ~Pourri website in 20 count containers for $9.99 and 5 count packs for $5.99, as well as at Ulta, Amazon, At Home and Scheels, with additional retailers including Wegmans coming soon.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pourri.com/

ABOUT~POURRI, THE MAKERS OF POO~POURRI:

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is a company that transforms life's stinkiest moments and turns them into something magically fresh. From your home, body and beyond, ~Pourri ensures all aspects of life smell amazing and clean—without the funky ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are formulated with essential oils, plant-based ingredients, and our Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology. ~Pourri offerings boast over 100,000 5-star reviews and are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Walmart, Target, Amazon , Costco, CVS, Sam's Club, Ulta, Walgreens, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.pourri.com .

