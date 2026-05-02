POVADDO AND PROLEGIS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND ACCESS TO PUBLIC POLICY PROFESSIONALS FOR OPINION RESEARCH

Partnership connects policy professionals using Prolegis' modernized Congressional platform with Povaddo's exclusive paid research panel, combining forces to serve the policymaking community

ST. LOUIS and WASHINGTON, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Povaddo, a leading provider of public opinion and policy elite research, has announced a strategic partnership with Prolegis, a nonpartisan technology platform serving thousands of policy professionals in Congress and the advocacy community. The partnership will expand the reach of the Povaddo Panel—an exclusive network of nearly 5,000 public policy professionals worldwide—while providing Prolegis users new opportunities to contribute their expertise to policy research.

Prolegis provides nonpartisan technology solutions designed to modernize Congress. Built specifically for the policymaking community, the platform serves as a natural intersection where policy professionals and issue advocacy campaigns meet, making it an ideal environment for connecting researchers with the experts shaping public policy.

Beginning this month, users of the Prolegis platform will be invited to join the Povaddo Panel and become eligible to participate in research studies tailored specifically for public policy professionals.

"There is no shortage of so-called 'expert network' firms, but Povaddo is setting the standard when it comes to building the most rigorous and credible network of public policy professionals in the U.S. and beyond," said William Stewart, President of Povaddo. "What makes Prolegis the right partner is the quality and relevance of their community—these are precisely the professionals our clients most want to hear from. Prolegis users are actively engaged in policy work daily, making them ideal participants for our research studies. This partnership will meaningfully accelerate our efforts."

"Prolegis exists to serve the policy community with tools that make their work more effective," said Jim Gianiny, CEO of Prolegis. "Partnering with Povaddo allows our users to contribute their expertise in a new way and take part in rigorous research that helps organizations better understand the policy landscape. It's a natural extension of what our platform already does: connecting policy professionals with the resources and opportunities that matter to their work."

Launched in 2018, the Povaddo Panel was built to meet growing demand for research insights from individuals who shape, influence, and analyze public policy as part of their daily work. Over the past eight years, the panel has grown to nearly 5,000 public policy professionals worldwide, including over 2,000 in the United States. Many panelists are former elected officials, including former Members of Congress.

This partnership is part of a broader period of momentum for Povaddo. The company recently announced it is launching a quarterly omnibus survey among public policy professionals in the United States and Europe.

"Companies and other organizations that want to understand what public policy professionals think—whether about their brand or an issue they are facing—now have a new way of doing that. Our new omnibus survey among public policy professionals fills an important need in the research services marketplace," said Brooke Hayes, Executive Vice President of Povaddo, who oversees the Povaddo Panel and the firm's new omnibus research service among public policy professionals.

Additionally, Povaddo recently released select findings from its survey of public policy professionals in the U.S. and Europe regarding their attitudes towards AI. In an era when political consensus is elusive, this study finds widespread agreement within policy communities on both sides of the Atlantic that government regulation of AI should be increased.

About Povaddo: Povaddo specializes in public opinion and policy elite research. Founded in 2009, Povaddo is recognized as a trusted advisor to top-tier organizations seeking to navigate complex issues management, strategic communications, corporate reputation, and business transformation challenges. Most of the firm's clients sit within external affairs, corporate affairs, public affairs, government affairs, regulatory affairs, scientific affairs, corporate communications, business planning and strategy. For more information, please visit www.povaddo.com.

About Prolegis: Prolegis provides nonpartisan technology solutions designed to modernize Congress. Built specifically for the policymaking community, Prolegis delivers innovative solutions, efficient tools, and engaging content, all on one easy-to-use platform. The platform serves Congressional staff, think tank scholars, and public affairs professionals, creating a unique intersection where policy expertise and advocacy meet. For more information, please visit www.prolegis.com.

Media Inquiries: William Stewart, +1 (855) 768-2336, [email protected]

SOURCE POVADDO LLC