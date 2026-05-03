POVADDO LAUNCHES NEW RESEARCH SERVICE GIVING ORGANIZATIONS DIRECT ACCESS TO INSIGHTS FROM PUBLIC POLICY PROFESSIONALS IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE

The Povaddo Panel Omnibus introduces a new shared-survey format that makes high-quality policy professional insights accessible at a fraction of the cost of a bespoke study

ST. LOUIS, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Povaddo, a leading provider of public opinion and policy elite research, today announced the launch of the Povaddo Panel Omnibus — a new research service that gives companies and organizations an efficient, cost-effective way to access public policy professional insights across the United States and Europe. Unlike Povaddo's custom research offerings, the omnibus format allows multiple organizations to share survey space, significantly reducing cost while maintaining the same access to high-quality insights.

Launched in 2018, the Povaddo Panel was built to meet the growing demand for research insights from individuals who shape, influence, and analyze public policy as part of their daily work. Over the past eight years, the panel has grown to nearly 5,000 public policy professionals worldwide, including more than 2,000 in the United States. Many panelists are former elected officials, including former Members of Congress. Each panelist is individually verified to ensure both authenticity and quality.

The 2026 Povaddo Panel Omnibus schedule includes three waves, with the first launching on June 15. Companies and organizations can field questions among 200 U.S. public policy professionals and/or 200 European public policy professionals, with results delivered within two weeks. Pricing begins at $4,500 for a five-question package among one audience, or $8,000 for both the U.S. and European audiences. Each omnibus package includes:

Question consultation to ensure clarity and effectiveness

Data collection among the selected audience

Topline results for the total sample and key subgroups

To learn more, reserve space in an upcoming wave, or submit questions, please visit the "Omnibus" section of Povaddo's website or email [email protected].

"Companies and organizations that want to understand what public policy professionals think—whether about their brand or an issue they are facing—now have a new and more streamlined way to do so. While organizations have long been able to commission custom research through Povaddo, our new omnibus survey among public policy professionals fills an important need in the research marketplace," said Brooke Hayes, Executive Vice President of Povaddo, who oversees the Povaddo Panel and the firm's new omnibus research service.

"The organizations that navigate complex policy environments most successfully are the ones that understand how the policy community thinks. The Povaddo Panel Omnibus makes that kind of insight accessible and actionable for any organization that needs it," said William Stewart, President and Founder of Povaddo. "What's more, we know many senior management teams are keen to measure their organizations' reputation among this elite audience."

The Povaddo Panel Omnibus launches alongside Povaddo's most recent thought leadership study, which illustrates the kind of distinctive insights the panel is uniquely positioned to deliver. Povaddo's 2026 survey of public policy professionals in the U.S. and Europe examines attitudes toward artificial intelligence, including AI regulation, labor market impact, misinformation risk, and the broader existential concerns of the policy community. A high-level summary of select key findings is available on Povaddo's website, and the complete 38-page report is available for purchase at $500.

About Povaddo: Povaddo specializes in public opinion and policy elite research. Founded in 2009, Povaddo is recognized as a trusted advisor to top-tier organizations that are navigating complex issues management, strategic communications, corporate reputation, and business transformation challenges. Povaddo's expertise spans external affairs, corporate affairs, public affairs, government affairs, regulatory affairs, scientific affairs, corporate communications, and business planning and strategy. For more information, please visit www.povaddo.com.

SOURCE POVADDO LLC