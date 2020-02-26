Powder Coatings Market Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2027 Featuring AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, BASF, Valspar, Axalta Coating Systems, Arkema, Bayer, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powder Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin (Epoxy, Polyester, Epoxy-Polyester, Acrylic, Polyurethane), By Application (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Architectural), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powder coatings market size is expected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027, at a revenue-based CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027.



The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period primarily owing to superior properties of powder coatings over conventional paints including high resistance to corrosion, chipping, and abrasion, durability, cost-effectiveness, excellent finishing, and reduced processing time.



Growing purchasing power, high living standard, and rapid urbanization is expected to drive the consumer goods sector, thereby driving product demand over the forecast period. Powder coatings are used in consumer goods such as refrigerators, washer tops and lids, air-conditioner cabinets, water heaters, range housings, dishwashers, microwave oven cavities, and freezer cabinets.



Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Increasing demand for consumer goods such as washing machines and refrigerators in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand are expected to boost demand for powder coating in these applications. Growing demand for automobiles in emerging markets such as China and India coupled with favorable FDI norms by governments is expected to facilitate investment in the region.



North America was the third-largest market and held a market share of 21.9%, in terms of revenue, in 2019. Expanding automotive industry in U.S. and rising concerns regarding VOC emissions released from the coatings used in automobile production are expected to boost the demand for powder coatings in the region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid) is expected to be the fastest growing resin type during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027

Consumer goods application occupied the largest revenue share on account of rising demand for domestic appliances in emerging countries such as India , China , Vietnam , Philippines , and Thailand . This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for powder coatings in the coming years

, , , , and . This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for powder coatings in the coming years Major key players in powder coatings market includes Akzo Nobel N.V; The Sherwin-Williams Company; PPG Industries, Inc.; BASF SE; DSM; Valspar; Axalta Coating Systems; Arkema S.A.; and Bayer AG.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Powder Coatings Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market lineage outlook

3.2.1 Global paints & coatings market outlook

3.2.2 Powder Coatings Market Outlook

3.3 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.4.1 key raw materials Market analysis

3.4.1.1 Acrylic resin

3.4.1.2 Epoxy resin

3.4.1.3 Alkyd resin

3.4.1.4 Polyurethane

3.4.1.5 Pigment

3.4.1.6 Additives

3.4.1.7 Titanium dioxide

3.4.2 Manufacturing trends

3.4.2.1 Outsourcing trends

3.4.3 Vendor selection criteria

3.4.4 List of key end users

3.5 Technology overview

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 EU Directive

3.6.2 U.K.

3.6.3 Netherlands

3.6.4 U.S.

3.6.5 REACH and OSHA

3.7 Powder coatings market dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Infrastructural development in Asia Pacific

3.7.1.2 Positive outlook toward automotive sector

3.7.1.3 Supportive regulatory environment

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

3.7.3 Industry challenge

3.7.3.1 Limited application base

3.8 Business environment analysis: Powder coatings market

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's analysis

3.8.2 powder coatings market - PESTEL analysis

3.9 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Powder Coatings Market: Resin Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Powder coatings market: Resin movement analysis, 2020-2027

4.2 Epoxy

4.3 Polyester

4.4 Epoxy-polyester (Hybrid)

4.5 Acrylic

4.6 Polyurethane

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Powder Coatings Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Powder coatings market: Application movement analysis, 2020-2027

5.2 Consumer goods

5.3 Architectural

5.4 Automotive

5.5 General industries

5.6 Furniture

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Powder Coatings Market: Regional Estimates & Analysis

6.1 Regional market snapshot

6.2 Powder coatings market: Region movement analysis, 2020-2027

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Central & South America

6.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2 Key company/Competition categorization

7.3 Vendor landscape

7.4 List of companies (Public & Private)



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

8.2 PPG Industries Inc.

8.3 Sherwin-Williams

8.4 Axalta Coating Systems

8.5 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

8.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

8.7 Royal DSM

8.8 Bayer AG (Covestro AG)

8.9 Ferro Arte de Mexico

8.10 Eisenmann

8.11 TCI Powder Coatings

8.12 Allnex Italy S.r.l.

8.13 Evonik Industries AG

8.14 IGP Pulvertechnik AG

8.15 Jotun A/S

8.16 EMIL FREI GMBH & CO. KG (Freilacke)

8.17 Conrad Wilhelm Schmidt (CWS) Powder Coating GmbH

8.18 Pulverit S.p.A.

8.19 IBA Kimya San. Ve Tic.A.S. (Iba Kimya)

8.20 BASF SE

8.21 Eastman Chemical Company

8.22 Tiger Drylac U.S.A. Inc. (TIGER)

8.23 Teknos Group

8.24 Pulver Kimya



