Power 97.5 LA Announces the Launch of New Morning Show, At the Glass Table, Hosted by Andrea Knoche

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power 97.5 LA, the heartbeat of music and culture in Los Angeles, is excited to debut its bold new morning show, At the Glass Table, hosted by the unapologetically authentic Andrea Knoche. Set to premiere on January 29, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST, At the Glass Table will air weekdays from 9:00 – 11:00 AM and will be available on iHeartRadio, Audacy, TuneIn, Play Power on YouTube, Apple TV, Roku TV, and more. The show is expected to be a fresh addition to the morning radio lineup, alongside popular shows like The Steve Harvey Morning Show, The Breakfast Club, and The Howard Stern Show.

Known for her distinctive voice and no-holds-barred approach, Andrea Knoche is ready to bring her unfiltered takes on relationships, dating, pop culture, and the latest in music hits to the airwaves. Fans of Andrea's hit podcast, From Mrs. to Ms., which has garnered over 145,000 downloads, will recognize her unflinching honesty and insightful perspective on life's most relatable topics. Her fearlessness in tackling personal growth, relationships, and everyday challenges has made her a beloved figure for listeners seeking genuine, real talk.

"I believe in unfiltered truth," says Andrea Knoche. "Life isn't perfect, and we're not here to pretend it is. When you tune in to At the Glass Table, you're stepping into a real, unvarnished conversation where I'll be giving you the raw truth, no sugarcoating. It's not just a show—you're part of the conversation."

Power 97.5 LA's CEO, Michael, shared his excitement about the show's debut: "In a world that craves authenticity, Andrea is the ideal voice to bring a bold, energizing perspective to our listeners' mornings. At the Glass Table is exactly what we stand for—raw, unfiltered, and full of life. This is the kind of show that will connect with today's audience, and we're proud to offer it on Power 97.5 LA."

With over 3.25 million weekly listeners across more than 50 platforms, Power 97.5 LA remains a leader in global radio, delivering the best in music, entertainment, and lifestyle programming. The station's commitment to engaging, high-quality content makes it the go-to destination for listeners around the world.

About Andrea Knoche

Andrea Knoche is the host of the popular podcast From Mrs. to Ms., where she dives into unfiltered conversations about relationships, personal growth, and overcoming life's challenges. With a focus on authenticity and empowerment, Andrea's candid storytelling continues to inspire listeners to embrace their true selves and navigate life's complexities with confidence.

About Power 97.5 LA

Power 97.5 LA on iHeartRadio is a premier Los Angeles-based radio station known for its high-energy programming, hit music, and captivating lifestyle content. With a global audience and a focus on authenticity, Power 97.5 LA is redefining the future of digital radio, delivering entertainment that resonates deeply with listeners.

Media Contact:

iTeam Media Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (213) 319-5334

SOURCE Power 97.5 LA