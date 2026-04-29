Power Factors Launches Unity REMI, the Purpose-Built Intelligence Engine for Renewable Energy Portfolio Optimization

Built on operational data from 310 GW of assets, REMI gives renewable asset owners the agentic intelligence to optimize performance, act on real-time signals, and maximize returns across every gigawatt

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Factors, the leading software, services, and hardware provider for renewable energy management, announced the launch of Unity REMI: Renewable Energy Management Intelligence. REMI is the purpose-built intelligence engine that understands the full operational and financial context of every asset in a renewable energy portfolio — and acts on it.

REMI's embedded intelligence engine introduces agentic optimization to renewable energy portfolios, creating a force multiplier for the teams that manage them. Trained on operational data from more than 310 GW of renewable energy assets globally, REMI's transparent, traceable intelligence understands every asset, hardware configuration, calculation, and optimization scenario in the renewables industry. REMI's autonomous action combines with Unity REMS to reason faster and execute with confidence — creating the platform where human expertise and AI-driven action work together.

Today, REMI is active across more than 30 GW of assets in the Unity suite. Functionality is expanding across the entire Unity suite of products, including monitoring & control, asset performance management, and commercial asset management, throughout 2026.

REMI's embedded portfolio intelligence transforms how renewable energy asset owners interact with their fleets. Using REMI, teams can:

Sense every signal across multi-gigawatt solar, wind, BESS, and hybrid portfolios, filtering out the noise. REMI sources from Unity's data foundation to understand the specific operational context for every renewable energy asset and scenario, giving every user the insights they need to make the right call, instantly.

every signal across multi-gigawatt solar, wind, BESS, and hybrid portfolios, filtering out the noise. REMI sources from Unity's data foundation to understand the specific operational context for every renewable energy asset and scenario, giving every user the insights they need to make the right call, instantly. Predict the future performance of renewable energy portfolios, surfacing risk before it impacts revenue. REMI's real-time and predictive analytics generate insights in seconds, compressing the time between diagnosis and resolution from hours to minutes.

the future performance of renewable energy portfolios, surfacing risk before it impacts revenue. REMI's real-time and predictive analytics generate insights in seconds, compressing the time between diagnosis and resolution from hours to minutes. Act by putting intelligence into motion with agentic actions that maximize bottom-line performance. REMI's agentic capabilities streamline critical workflows like contract and compliance extraction, so teams spend less time finding answers and more time protecting revenue.

by putting intelligence into motion with agentic actions that maximize bottom-line performance. REMI's agentic capabilities streamline critical workflows like contract and compliance extraction, so teams spend less time finding answers and more time protecting revenue. Automate to make renewables data analysis as simple as a search query. REMI simplifies workflows, expediting data interrogation with simple prompts that deliver the outputs users need, instantly.

"Every minute we spend searching for data or reading documentation is a minute that we aren't optimizing our asset performance," said Noah Johnson, ROC Supervisor at Origis Energy. "With REMI, we don't have to make that trade-off. We can ask specific questions to diagnose asset performance, understand events and KPI details with clarity, and define terminology for complex solar power plant-specific components and variables. REMI gives us immediate, clear, and actionable answers. It's like having the industry's most experienced engineers and technical support analysts available 24/7, assisting every member of our team."

"There are plenty of renewable energy management tools that can report a problem with an asset. Only Unity REMI decides what to do about it — and resolves it," said Albert Hofeldt, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Power Factors. "REMI exponentially changes the paradigm for renewable energy management, bringing utility-scale portfolios into an era of autonomous optimization. There's no other way to successfully, profitably and efficiently lead the new era of portfolio growth."

REMI is available starting today for all Unity APM users, with commercial asset management, SCADA and EMS coming soon. REMI will also be available through the upcoming Unity mobile app, to be released in Q2. Current customers should contact their Power Factors representative to learn more about adding REMI to their Unity APM solution.

About Power Factors

Power Factors unifies end-to-end operations for complex renewable energy portfolios. Its next-generation Unity renewable energy management suite delivers AI-driven intelligence to renewable energy operators in more than 70 countries. Power Factors is the most extensive and widely deployed solution in the market, managing 25% of the world's renewable energy data in the markets it serves, with over 310 GW of assets across 600+ customers and 18,000 sites. Power Factors supports the entire energy value chain, from monitoring and controls to technical and commercial asset management, empowering teams to optimize performance, act on real-time signals, and maximize returns across every gigawatt. For more information, visit powerfactors.com.

SOURCE Power Factors