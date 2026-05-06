Power Factors Welcomes Mubadala as Strategic Investor to Support Next Phase of Growth

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Factors, a leading software, services and hardware provider for renewable energy management, today announced a new minority investment from Mubadala Investment Company ("Mubadala"), an Abu Dhabi-based global investor. Mubadala will join existing investor Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") as a significant minority investor supporting Power Factors' continued growth, innovation, and global expansion.

"Renewable energy portfolios are becoming larger, more integrated, and more challenging to manage at scale, and our customers need a unified, intelligent platform that can support that reality," said Julieann Esper Rainville, Chief Executive Officer, Power Factors. "This investment helps us fulfill the next step in our mission to create the world's leading AI-driven suite of renewable energy management solutions, giving our customers everything they need to succeed as their portfolios grow. Mubadala will be an excellent minority partner to support us as we build the future of renewable energy operations."

The new investment will support the continued advancement of Power Factors' Unity Renewable Energy Management Suite by expanding Unity REMI: Renewable Energy Management Intelligence across the entire suite of products. Unity REMI's purpose-built intelligence engine introduces agentic optimization to renewable energy portfolios, transforming how users optimize performance, act on real-time signals, and maximize returns across every gigawatt. The partnership will also support the global expansion of Power Factors' monitoring and control business, driven by the rapid growth of utility-scale energy storage and hybrid energy systems.

"We are delighted to partner with Vista and the leadership team at Power Factors to deliver the company's next phase of growth and value creation," said Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Head of Energy and Sustainability, Private Equity at Mubadala. "Mubadala's foray into renewables started 20 years ago with the launch of Masdar in the UAE and today's announcement further reaffirms our conviction in this vital sector globally and the essential role companies like Power Factors play in enabling the energy transition. As renewables portfolios scale and operational complexity increases, software-enabled monitoring, analytics, and intelligent control become increasingly critical to maximizing performance and value, and with this investment we are excited to be backing one of the sector's largest platforms."

Power Factors' integrated software, services, and hardware offerings form the most comprehensive and widely deployed renewable energy management suite for renewable energy producers and operators globally. The company currently supports and optimizes assets for 70 percent of the world's top 50 renewable energy producers, counts over 600 customers across 18,000 sites in 70+ countries and serves a total capacity of 310 gigawatts of solar, wind, and energy storage.

"Since our initial investment, we've seen Power Factors become central to how renewable energy operators run and manage their portfolios," said Patrick Severson, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of the Foundation Fund at Vista Equity Partners. "Mubadala brings deep experience working with global technology and infrastructure businesses. We are excited to partner with them to support continued innovation at Power Factors and advance the company's leadership in renewable energy management."

About Power Factors

Power Factors unifies end-to-end operations for complex renewable energy portfolios. Its next-generation Unity Renewable Energy Management Suite delivers AI-driven intelligence to renewable energy operators in more than 70 countries. Power Factors is the most extensive and widely deployed solution in the market, managing 25 percent of the world's renewable energy data in the markets it serves, with over 310 GW of assets across 600+ customers and 18,000 sites. Power Factors supports the entire energy value chain, from monitoring and controls to technical and commercial asset management, empowering teams to optimize performance, act on real-time signals, and maximize returns across every gigawatt. For more information, visit powerfactors.com.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista's private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of December 31, 2025, Vista had more than $110 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on YouTube, @Vista_Equity_Partners.

SOURCE Power Factors