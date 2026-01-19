Power Knot Installs Integrated Food Waste Management System at Airport Catering Facility

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot, the market leader in onsite organic waste management solutions, announced the successful installation of a fully integrated food waste processing system at a catering facility at one of the world's busiest airports. The system includes the SBT-140 bin tipper, BCG-315 grinder, FSC-500 screw conveyor, and an LFC-2000 biodigester. This new system enables efficient handling of the facility's high volume of food waste.

The catering facility is one of the world's largest catering operations and serves hundreds of thousands of meals daily, generating significant quantities of organic waste from the preparation of all these meals. To address this challenge, Power Knot deployed a comprehensive system that automates and accelerates food waste handling from end to end.

At the center of the installation is the high-capacity LFC-2000 biodigester, capable of digesting thousands of kilograms of food waste per day. The SBT-140 bin tipper safely tips the waste into the BCG-315 grinder. The grinder chops up the waste which is then sent 5 m through the FSC-500 to the digester.

"This project highlights Power Knot's ability to deliver integrated solutions for major food service operations," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "With our technologies, catering facilities can process food waste more sustainably while at the same time reducing costs and improving operations."

Since its installation last month, the customer typically deposits 80 bin loads a day and the machine is digesting an average of 3000 kg per day. The integrated food waste management system supports long-term environmental goals by reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills and lowering greenhouse gas emissions associated with conventional disposal methods.

