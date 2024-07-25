Power Knot LLC Introduces the GSM Box for Secure and Reliable Equipment Connectivity

FREMONT, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader of on-site organic waste management solutions, has released the GSM Box, an industrial-grade communication device that enables equipment to connect to the internet independently of a facility's network.

The Power Knot GSM Box allows users to connect equipment with an Ethernet port to the internet via the GSM phone network, ensuring that no data from the equipment can corrupt or interfere with a facility's internal network and servers.

Ruggedly constructed for use in harsh environments, the GSM Box is both splash-proof and dust-proof. It can be mounted on a wall, in a rack, or placed on a shelf, with front-facing LEDs clearly indicating the state of communications. The external antenna allows for optimal placement, even in locations with weak or no GSM signal.

"The GSM box is particularly beneficial for customers with machines in areas with poor connectivity or places where a company is reluctant to connect a machine to their internal network," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "It ensures continuous, reliable communication without compromising the integrity of a facility's network."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com/gsm

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC