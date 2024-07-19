Power Knot LLC Receives Continued Orders from ExxonMobil PNG for Food Waste Digester Consumables and Spare Parts

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on-site organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has received additional orders for food waste digester consumables and spare parts from ExxonMobil PNG. This marks nearly a decade of ongoing orders from ExxonMobil PNG, underscoring the reliability and efficiency of Power Knot's solutions.

ExxonMobil PNG Limited operates the US $19 billion PNG LNG Project, which commercializes the gas resources of Papua New Guinea. Their operations encompass gas production and processing facilities, onshore and offshore pipelines, and liquefaction facilities.

Operating in remote mountainous regions, ExxonMobil PNG faced significant challenges in managing the large volumes of waste generated by their campsites. Transporting waste off the mountain was laborious, costly, and environmentally unfriendly. In 2015, seeking an innovative waste management solution, ExxonMobil PNG installed four LFC-300 biodigesters from Power Knot, which have been in continuous operation ever since.

"The LFC biodigester is designed, developed, and assembled in Silicon Valley and is built to operate reliably for 15 to 25 years," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The continued use of our machines by ExxonMobil is a testament to the longevity and effectiveness of our products."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

