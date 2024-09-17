Power Knot Unveils Hands Free Switch for the LFC biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader of on-site organic waste management solutions, has introduced the LFC Hands Free Switch for its LFC biodigesters. This new feature, available for the LFC-300 and LFC-500 biodigesters, allows users to open and close the feed door without touching the machine, enhancing convenience and maintaining hygiene.

The LFC Hands Free Switch is available in two forms: a foot switch, which sits on the floor and is activated by the user's foot, and a bump switch, installed on the front panel of the LFC biodigester, activated by the user's hip. Either option enables users to keep their hands free while carrying food waste, streamlining the process of waste disposal.

These switches can be ordered as optional add-ons for LFC-VIII and subsequent biodigester models. Additionally, an NFC card function can be incorporated to ensure that only authorized personnel can open the biodigester door, adding an extra layer of security.

"The Hands Free switch allows operators to use both hands to carry waste to the LFC biodigester and put it into the machine without letting go of the bin with the waste," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "This feature simplifies the process of opening the machine door and helps maintain cleanliness, as there's no need for users to touch the biodigester."

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

