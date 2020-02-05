­­­Power Over Ethernet, Wireless Networks, Smart Buildings Detailed in New Edition of Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, is pleased to announce the release of the new 14th edition of the Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual (TDMM), the global definitive resource for telecommunications and ICT infrastructure design for the past 35 years.

Significant changes have been made to the 14th edition, which reflect the newest trends in ICT technologies to ensure a project is designed based on the latest standards and best practices. These include a completely new chapter on special design considerations; new sections on disaster recovery, risk management and OM5 multimode fiber; and expanded information on Power over Ethernet (PoE), health care, wireless systems, electronic safety and security, and building automation. Spanning 2,000 pages, the two-volume TDMM contains vital information on these aspects and more concerning digital infrastructure project design.

As BICSI's flagship manual, The TDMM is a valued reference for all ICT professionals designing digital infrastructure. It also acts as the basis for BICSI's Registered Communications Distribution Designer® (RCDD®), the gold-standard industry certification for ICT designers. Since its inception, the TDMM has helped to certify thousands of RCDDs.

