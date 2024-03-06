Power Predictions - Emerging Technologies and Industry Innovations to Drive Transformation in the Power Sector by 2024

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Predictions 2024 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the top 20 themes that will impact the power sector in 2024. For each theme, the report offers a series of predictions and identifies winners and losers.



The top themes for 2024 are classified into four groups.

The major technology themes impacting the power sector in 2024 will be artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, digitalization, the Internet of Things (IoT), the metaverse, and robotics.

impacting the power sector in 2024 will be artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, digitalization, the Internet of Things (IoT), the metaverse, and robotics. The major industry themes impacting the power sector in 2024 will be electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, and distributed generation.

impacting the power sector in 2024 will be electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, and distributed generation. The major macroeconomic theme impacting the power sector in 2024 will be geopolitics.

impacting the power sector in 2024 will be geopolitics. The major environmental, social, and governance (ESG) theme impacting the power sector in 2024 will be ESG-environmental.

Report Scope

The report covers the top 20 themes that would impact the power industry in 2024.

It provides predictions with respect to technology theme, macroeconomic theme, industry theme, and ESG theme in the power sector.

The report covers the top themes that includes artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, digitalization, the internet of things, the metaverse, robotics, electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, distributed generation, geopolitics, and ESG-environmental.

It provides an overview of deal trends, published patents and job trends for each theme.

The report identifies winners and losers with respect to themes of power predictions 2024.

It discusses about the impact and significance of each theme on power sector in the coming years.

The report provides:

An overview of the top 20 themes that will impact the power sector in 2024.

Predictions about technology themes such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, digitalization, the internet of things, the metaverse, and robotics.

Power predictions on macroeconomic theme - geopolitics.

Predictions on industry themes such as electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions and distributed generation on power utilities.

Predictions on ESG theme - environmental.

Insight to thematic research ecosystem-an integrated global research platform for an easy-to-use framework to track all themes and its impact on the power sector.

An outlook on how each theme will make a significant impact on power utilities in terms of application and investment.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

2023 Theme Map

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data

Blockchain

Cloud

Cybersecurity

Digitalization

Internet of Things

Metaverse

Robotics

Electric Vehicles

Energy Storage

Energy Transition

Hydrogen

Nuclear

Renewable Energy

Smart Grid

Carbon Emissions

Distributed Generation

Geopolitics

ESG-Environmental

Company Coverage:

AES

American Electric Power

Alliant Energy

Avangrid

Austin Energy

CLP Holdings

CenterPoint Energy

China General Nuclear Power Corporation

China Huaneng Group

Consolidated Edison

Dominion Energy

Duke Energy

Electricite de France (EDF)

(EDF) Enel

E.ON

EnBW

ENGIE

Energias de Portugal

Eversource Energy

Eskom

Exelon Corp

Fortis

Gazprom

Hydro- Quebec

Iberdrola

JERA

Korea Electric Power Corporation

NextEra Energy

NTPC

NNEGC Energoatom

Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Ontartio Power Generation

Orsted

PSE&G

RWE

Rosatom

SSE

Sempra Energy

Southern Company

Tenaga Nasional

TVA

Vattenfall

Xcel Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50fop6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets