Power Rogers Secures 2 of Nation's Top 10 Med Mal Settlements in 2018

According to TopVerdict, Power Rogers earned several of the results in the United States in 2018. That includes:

The #1 Medical Malpractice Settlement in the U.S.

2 of the Top 10 Medical Malpractice Settlements

A Top 10 Personal Injury Settlement

A Top 50 Product Liability Verdict

A Top 100 Personal Injury Verdict

2 of the Top 100 Medical Malpractice Verdicts

2 of the Top 100 Personal Injury Settlements

Both of the Top 10 Medical Malpractice Settlements secured by Power Rogers involved complex birth injury claims, and resulted in a $35M settlement (the nations #1 malpractice settlement in 2018, secured by Joseph A. Power Jr., Joseph W. Balesteri, and Kathryn L. Conway), and a $16M Settlement (the nation's #7 malpractice settlement in 2018, secured by Joseph W. Balesteri, Kathryn L. Conway).

Power Rogers' inclusion in the nation Top Verdicts & Settlements listings comes after their firm was recognized for securing five of Illinois' largest recoveries in 2018 – including the state's Top Personal Injury Settlement, 2 of the Top 4 Personal Injury Settlements, and 3 of the Top 25 Verdicts.

Power Rogers is a Chicago-based civil trial practice that's recovered more than $4B in compensation for clients - $900 more than its closest competitor since the year 2000, according to the Chicago Lawyer Annual Settlement Survey. The firm also lays claim to the largest medical malpractice verdict in Illinois history, and the state's largest personal injury and wrongful death settlement for a single family, among many other record-setting results. Visit www.prslaw.com.

