Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Closes Senior Secured Financing for Sagepoint Energy Landfill RNG Platform

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit ("PSIC") recently closed an $85M senior secured financing for Sagepoint Energy ("Sagepoint"), a vertically integrated renewable natural gas ("RNG") platform, operating across landfill operations, dairy operations, and RNG logistics.

The financing will support the expansion of Sagepoint's landfill RNG asset base, materially increasing RNG production capacity and advancing methane abatement outcomes. The company is led by a team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of constructing and optimizing waste-to-fuel assets.

Daniel Fein, Managing Director of PSIC, said, "We are pleased to partner with Sagepoint and its highly experienced management team as they execute on a compelling growth strategy in the landfill RNG sector. RNG production plays a meaningful role in decarbonizing critical energy supply chains, and we believe the company is well-positioned to deliver durable outcomes for stakeholders."

Aaron Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Sagepoint Energy, said, "This financing from PSIC supports our ongoing portfolio expansion and enables us to accelerate key projects that enhance RNG production capacity. We value PSIC's support and look forward to building on our shared commitment to sustainable energy solutions."

PSIC's investment reflects the asset manager's continued trend of financing infrastructure enterprises that improve resource efficiency, decarbonization and reliability of critical energy systems. PSIC's strategy aims to provide creative and highly tailored financing solutions to exceptional companies and management teams across infrastructure sectors, including energy, transportation and logistics, digital, social, and utilities and recycling. PSIC has now completed nine investments across North America and recently announced the close of its first global fund, bringing total capital aligned with the strategy to $1B.

Millbank LLP served as counsel to PSIC. Moore & Van Allen served as counsel to Sagepoint.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is an alternative asset manager investing across strategies that finance sustainable infrastructure, private equity, and credit. The firm is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) and allocates institutional capital to sectors undergoing structural change. Power Sustainable's investment approach seeks competitive risk-adjusted returns while contributing to sustainability objectives, including decarbonization and resilient infrastructure. Learn more: https://powersustainable.com/en/

About Sagepoint Energy

Sagepoint Energy is a resource efficiency platform specializing in the development and operation of waste-to-energy solutions. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the Company is led by a team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the waste-to-fuels sector and employs more than 70 dedicated professionals operating across the United States. Learn more: www.sagepointenergy.com.

SOURCE Power Sustainable