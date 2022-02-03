Power Your Day with Peanut Protein

Start the morning with Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal for a ready-to-go breakfast then recharge with Fresh Veggie Spring Roll Bites with Peanut Sauce as an afternoon snack. When it's time for fueling up the family at the dinner table, pair Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers with Brussels Sprouts with Peanut Chipotle Vinaigrette for a protein-packed meal.

Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

1 tablespoon minced ginger

6 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cups creamy peanut butter

1 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili oil

1/2 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

In mixing bowl, combine ginger, garlic, peanut butter, broth, soy sauce, chili oil, lime juice, honey and cilantro. Mix well and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cut chicken and pork into strips and thread onto skewers. In non-metal container, marinate meat in half of peanut butter sauce 1-2 hours in refrigerator. Reserve remaining sauce for dipping.

Heat oven to broil.

Broil skewered meats until done, turning once. In pot, bring remaining sauce to boil and serve warm as dipping sauce.

Brussels Sprouts with Peanut Chipotle Vinaigrette

Recipe courtesy of Parker Wallace (parkersplate.com) on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved

peanut oil

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons water

3 teaspoons champagne vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1/8 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

orange or mandarin segments, for garnish

fresh orange or mandarin juice, for garnish

crispy fried shallots, for garnish

crumbled French feta, for garnish

chopped fresh mint, for garnish

Preheat air fryer to 400 F.

Lightly brush Brussels sprouts with peanut oil and place in fryer basket. Cook 10-15 minutes, shaking halfway through.

In small bowl, whisk peanut butter, water, champagne vinegar, honey, chipotle chili powder and 1 pinch salt until well combined.

Once cooked, remove Brussels sprouts from air fryer and place in bowl. Toss in chipotle peanut vinaigrette until well combined. Season with salt, to taste.

Garnish with orange segments, orange juice, crispy fried shallots, feta and mint.

Fresh Veggie Spring Roll Bites with Peanut Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Rachael White (setthetableblog.com) on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Hot water

6 rice papers

3 mini cucumbers, peeled into ribbons

1/4 head red cabbage, finely shredded

1 large carrot, shredded

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely packed, plus additional for garnish, divided

1/3 cup cilantro leaves, loosely packed, plus additional for garnish, divided

1/3 cup mint leaves, loosely packed, plus additional for garnish, divided

1 large ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

Peanut Sauce:

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon mirin

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus additional for garnish, divided

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/3 cup Georgia Peanuts, plus additional for garnish, divided

lime wedges, for garnish

Fill large bowl about halfway with hot water. Soak each rice paper in water 15 seconds until malleable. Place rice paper on clean work surface. Place four cucumber ribbons in single layer in center of rice paper. Perpendicular to cucumber, add strip of red cabbage, carrots, 1/2 cup basil leaves, 1/3 cup cilantro leaves, 1/3 cup mint leaves and avocado.

To roll, fold edges of rice paper over each end of filling. Working with side of rice paper closest to you, tuck rice paper around filling and roll tightly.

To cut rolls into bites, use sharp knife and gently move it back and forth. Arrange bites on platter. Repeat with remaining rice papers and filling ingredients.

To make sauce: In small bowl, whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, mirin, fish sauce, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes and lime juice.

Toast 1/3 cup peanuts by placing in dry pan over medium heat. Move peanuts around until fragrant and toasted, 3-5 minutes. Roughly chop and add to sauce.

Serve spring roll bites on large platter with sauce. Garnish with additional herbs, lime wedges, red pepper flakes and peanuts.

Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

1 cup old-fashioned oats

2 1/2 cups water

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chunky peanut butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons raisins

1 banana, sliced

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

2 teaspoons maple syrup

In medium saucepan, combine oats, water and salt.

Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium. Cook 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and add peanut butter. Stir until peanut butter melts.

Add brown sugar, raisins, banana, cinnamon and vanilla extract; stir.

Divide oatmeal into two bowls. Top each bowl with 1/4 cup milk and 1 teaspoon maple syrup.

