Powerbilt Golf to feature new lines at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBilt Golf announced today it will exhibit at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show in booth #2300 January 23 through January 26 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Among the exciting new reveals at this year's PGA Show will be a brand-new line of Powerbilt Citation Irons and Wedges designed for the more accomplished player, plus an incredible new collaboration with world-renowned Persimmon Master Craftsman, Todd Demsey. More details in the weeks ahead.

With a true love for the game and complete dedication to making golf accessible and enjoyable for all, PowerBilt offers a complete range of golf equipment for players of all levels and abilities.

Paul Boe, President of PowerBilt invites everyone to visit booth #2300 for an exclusive product preview and to discuss licensing opportunities as we are currently seeking new partners in multiple locations around the world.

About PowerBilt: PowerBilt (www.powerbilt.com) is a 100-year-old brand with a history of accomplishment on the PGA Tour. The PowerBilt brand of products has been an integral part the golf equipment category since 1916 building a strong following among both golf professionals and everyday golfers from around the world. PowerBilt equipment is available in major golf markets around the world, including The United States, Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa and Australia. The PowerBilt brand of products had been owned and operated by Hillerich & Bradsby and was acquired by Hilco Streambank in January, 2017.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com), a division of Hilco Global, is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property valuation and disposition for firms of all sizes across all industries. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a worldwide financial services company and a leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

