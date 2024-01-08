Powerbilt Golf to feature new lines at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show

Visit us at Booth #2300

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBilt Golf announced today it will exhibit at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show in booth #2300 January 23 through January 26 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Among the exciting new reveals at this year's PGA Show will be a brand-new line of Powerbilt Citation Irons and Wedges designed for the more accomplished player, plus an incredible new collaboration with world-renowned Persimmon Master Craftsman, Todd Demsey. More details in the weeks ahead.

With a true love for the game and complete dedication to making golf accessible and enjoyable for all, PowerBilt offers a complete range of golf equipment for players of all levels and abilities.

Paul Boe, President of PowerBilt invites everyone to visit booth #2300 for an exclusive product preview and to discuss licensing opportunities as we are currently seeking new partners in multiple locations around the world.

