PowerBilt teams up with HEAD to offer a new product line of golf equipment and accessories

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBilt Holdings announced today that they have entered into a multi-year agreement with HEAD Sport GmbH to design, manufacture and distribute an extensive line of golf equipment and accessories in North & South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, South Africa and Asia. This collaboration pairs PowerBilt's storied golf expertise with HEAD's rich history of creating high performance products as evidenced by their positioning in both Winter and Racquet Sports.

Paul Boe, President of PowerBilt says, "I remember when HEAD made premium, tour proven golf equipment in the 90's and always respected their commitment to performance. Using advanced materials and high MOI designs, HEAD was and remains a pioneer in technology. Personally, I'm honored to have the opportunity to build upon their legacy in the Golf Equipment Market."

"I invite everyone to visit PowerBilt's booth #2111 at the 2020, PGA Merchandise show for an exclusive product preview."

PowerBilt is committed to continuing with the Brand's legacy in golf by offering a modern line of equipment that captures the performance driven mentality of HEAD. With our commitment to making the game accessible and enjoyable for all, PowerBilt is creating this line for the aspirational golfer who desires affordable, performance equipment sure to take their game to the next level.

The PowerBilt x HEAD product line will consist of performance metalwoods, hybrid irons, wedges, putters, golf bags and various accessories featuring PowerBilt's attention to detail and HEAD's commitment to performance. The positioning will be at the mid-premium level utilizing advanced materials and top branded components. Development is already under way with a projected initial launch in September, 2020.

About PowerBilt : PowerBilt (www.powerbilt.com) is a 100-year-old brand with a history of accomplishment on the PGA Tour. The PowerBilt brand of products has been an integral part the golf equipment category since 1916 building a strong following among both golf professionals and everyday golfers from around the world. PowerBilt equipment is available in major golf markets around the world, including The United States, Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa and Australia. The PowerBilt brand of products had been owned and operated by Hillerich & Bradsby and was acquired by Hilco Streambank in January, 2017.

About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com), a division of Hilco Global, is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property valuation and disposition for firms of all sizes across all industries. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a worldwide financial services company and a leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

About HEAD : HEAD UK is a world leading manufacturer and marketer of premium sports equipment and clothing. The company is organized in five departments: winter sports, racquet sports, diving, sportswear and licensing. Products are sold under the brands HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboards and protective products, tennis, racquetball, table tennis and squash racquets, tennis balls and tennis shoes, sportswear and swim products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetball balls), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares (dive equipment). The company's most important products have achieved leading market positions based on sales and reputation and have also achieved a high degree of visibility thanks to their use by many of today's top athletes.

Media Contact: Corporate Contact: Gary Epstein Paul Boe Executive Vice President – CMO President Hilco Global PowerBilt Holdings gepstein@hilcoglobal.com pboe@powerbilt.com 847 418-2712 www.powerbilt.com

