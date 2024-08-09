POWERCHINA Alleviates Harsh Summer Climate Change Conditions with Global Construction Projects

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") continues to do its part to alleviate the harsh summer climate change challenges affecting many regions worldwide. The Company's series of construction projects and actions have enhanced the flood control and drought resistance capabilities of various regions in Americas, Africa, and Asia, improved agricultural irrigation conditions, and promoted economic development.

In 2022 the construction of la Quebrada Cansas - Provincia de Ica (Paquete Q-03) in Peru constructed by POWERCHINA officially started. The local government actively led the construction of the Cansas Flood Protection Project, aiming to better provide high-quality public products and services for the residents of the two sides of the Cansas River, improve the infrastructure to prevent flooding, and safeguard the lives, properties and private homes.

POWERCHINA's projects in Africa have significantly improved local lives. The Mellegue Dam Project in Tunisia controls floods, enhances farmland irrigation, and reduces flood pressure during the rainy season while benefiting the local ecological environment. Faiz Msallen, head of the dam department at the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the dam's importance as a water conservation hub, offering agricultural irrigation, flood control, and ecological improvement. It will address Tunisia's seasonal drought and flood issues, ensure water supply for irrigation and domestic use, and protect the basin's ecology.

In Angola, the Cunene Drought Relief Project, a key livelihood project undertaken by POWERCHINA, has built 150 kilometers of water channels, benefiting over 200,000 residents. This will alleviate extreme drought and water shortages, significantly boosting agriculture and animal husbandry. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th UN General Assembly, praised the project and the Angolan government's efforts to combat climate change. The project has enhanced residents' quality of life and supports ongoing UN-Angola agricultural and animal husbandry training initiatives.

In Nigeria, Rehabilitation and Improvement Works for Goronyo Dam and River Training at the Middle Rima Valley Irrigation Scheme Project in Sokoto State repaired existing dams and dykes, constructed three new flood control embankments, and dredged river channels. This project enhances the basin's seasonal macro-control, strengthens water level regulation capability in the Middle Rima River Valley, and ensures agricultural irrigation water supply in northwest Nigeria.

In Asia, POWERCHINA's projects also significantly enhanced local livelihoods. The Padma River Training Project in Bangladesh, which is one of the world's largest river training projects, involves extensive river dredging and embankment protection works, not only ensuring the safety in production and living on both sides of the river but also improving the quality of the local residents. In Cambodia, the Achang Irrigation Development Project features a water diversion hub, a 20.5kilometer main canal, and 44.39 kilometers of branch canals, irrigating 10,300 hectares. This project enables year-round rice cultivation, markedly elevating living standards for nearby villagers.

The comprehensive impact of these global projects has improved agricultural irrigation conditions, enhanced flood and drought resistance, and promoted local economic and social development, demonstrating POWERCHINA's capabilities in helping local people cope better with extreme summer climates.

SOURCE POWERCHINA