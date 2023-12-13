POWERCHINA Completes Construction and Achieves Grid Connection of Southeast Asia's Largest Floating Photovoltaic Project, Generating Stable Electricity for Indonesian Residents

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA " or "the Company") recently completed construction of the Cirata floating photovoltaic power generation project located in the Cirata Reservoir in West Java Province, Indonesia. The project, constructed by POWERCHINA, is expected to generate up to 300,000-megawatt hours of electricity annually which will reduce coal usage by 117,000 tons every year and provide clean and greener electricity for approximately 50,000 households in the locality. 

At the grid-connection ceremony, Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his pride in Indonesia finally realizing the large-scale clean energy, grid-connected power generation project, adding that the potential of various renewable energy sources will continue to be tapped to support Indonesia's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. Other clean energy sources, including hydropower and thermal energy, are currently in the initial stages of development in the country.

POWERCHINA employed its cutting-edge technology and world-class quality construction techniques to overcome the challenging requirements of the Cirata floating photovoltaic power generation project. "The complex underwater terrain of the Cirata Reservoir, including steep underwater slopes, thick silt layers, and the presence of virgin forests, all brought huge challenges to the implementation of geological surveys and the design and construction of anchoring systems," said the Cirata Project Manager, Zhang Huizhong. "Our project department worked closely together, drawing on our rich experience of similar projects, adopted construction requirements and procedures higher than local standards, and successfully solved technical problems such as high slope support and retaining wall construction to complete construction."

There are around 6,000 inhabited islands in Indonesia with population and economic development unevenly distributed and regional differences in power supply with power outages and shortages in marginal and rural areas still common place. As an important irrigation river in Indonesia and the main source of drinking water for residents, the Citarum River, where the Cirata Reservoir is located, plays an important role in the lives of the people of West Java Province and has functions of agriculture, water supply, fishery, industry, sewage treatment, and power generation.

The floating photovoltaic project that realizes grid-connected power generation not only fulfills the country's dream of using new energy to generate electricity but is also the largest floating photovoltaic project in Southeast Asia. After the project is put into commercial operation, it is expected to reduce the annual emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxide by 214,000 tons, 9,000 tons, and 4,500 tons respectively. While relieving the power shortage in West Java Province, it will also contribute to the cleanliness of Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2011, Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) is a leading construction group specializing in investment and financing, planning and design, engineering construction, equipment manufacturing, and operation management. The company ranked 105th among the Fortune 500 in the year 2023.

