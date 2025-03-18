POWERCHINA Continues to Collaborate in Building a Green Future and Sustainable World

BEIJING, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") remains committed to promoting global dual carbon goals and actively participating in building a green future and global governance. Through innovative green energy projects, biodiversity protection initiatives, and social responsibility activities, the Company has recorded remarkable sustainable development achievements, further consolidating its leading position in the development of global green infrastructure and energy.

Employees of POWERCHINA Ecuador Representative Office Jointly Celebrate Quito Festival

POWERCHINA has always been committed to promoting global sustainable development. Through green development and responsible corporate actions, the Company has made important contributions to reaching global dual carbon goals. POWERCHINA has demonstrated its social responsibility and commitment deeply rooted in its corporate culture and is on its way to becoming a global leader in sustainable infrastructure and energy.

POWERCHINA's green energy projects

Through its construction projects around the world, POWERCHINA has accelerated the global energy transition, strongly supported the low-carbon energy transformation, and further strengthened its green business. POWERCHINA remains commit to expanding wind, solar, and other renewable energy initiatives worldwide in the future.

Enhancing livelihoods with active social responsibility and biodiversity projects

POWERCHINA actively supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by developing clean energy and infrastructure projects that enhance local livelihoods and promote long-term sustainability. The Company prioritizes biodiversity protection through tailored measures such as habitat restoration, species migration, and eco-friendly construction practices, including beaver habitat preservation, white crane nesting safeguards, and dedicated railway passages for small animals.

POWERCHINA has earned global recognition for its contributions to sustainable infrastructure and green energy. Projects in Zimbabwe and Indonesia won the Overseas Sustainable Infrastructure Project award. Three projects in Angola, Tanzania, and Algeria earned the Benefiting People's Livelihood Project award, while projects in Sri Lanka and Pakistan received the Low-carbon Leadership award. POWERCHINA's renewable energy projects in Pakistan and Kazakhstan were named among Top 10 International Green Energy Pioneer Projects. The Company was also honored as an ESG Annual Communication Influence Pioneer for its leadership in environmental, social, and corporate governance.

POWERCHINA demonstrated exceptional social responsibility through its impactful projects. In Iraq, the Company played a key role in the demonstration school project, addressing overcrowding and the shortage of educational facilities. 556 of 679 completed schools built by POWERCHINA will serve over 400,000 schoolchildren. In the Philippines, POWERCHINA also supported post-Typhoon Trami recovery, donating goods worth 200,000 Philippine pesos to aid victims.

Fostering local culture and positive corporate practices

The Company's"harmony, transparency, and responsibility" policy, emphasizes employee diversity and equal opportunities, with a strong focus on local employment, and continuously providing training opportunities for local employees. Through its global construction projects, POWERCHINA has created over 6,000 jobs in Ivory Coast, supporting local development through projects like the Soubre Hydroelectric Power Station. In Ecuador, the Company celebrated the Quito Festival, fostering cultural integration and strengthening ties between Chinese and local employees.

As one of the world's largest power design and contractor, POWERCHINA will continue to uphold green principles and build a sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644086/Employees_of_POWERCHINA_Ecuador_Representative_Office_Jointly_Celebrate_Quito_Festival.jpg