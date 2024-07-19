POWERCHINA Promotes Global Sports Development with Construction of Multiple World-class Sports Facilities

BEIJING, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") continues to play a vital role in the development of global sports with the smooth progress of multiple sports facility construction projects around the world, demonstrating its significant efforts in promoting cross-cultural exchanges through the organizing of sports events.

Ombaka National Stadium in Benguela, Angola, constructed by POWERCHINA

In May 2024, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Serbia National Football Stadium Project and the EXPO 2027 project undertaken by POWERCHINA was successfully held, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressing his high expectations for the project at the ceremony, thanking China for its support. The stadium will provide Serbia with high-quality sports facilities, capable of hosting World Cup and European Cup-level events, while the EXPO 2027 project will become one of Southeast Europe's largest international trade expo venues, hosting EXPO 2027.

POWERCHINA has been expanding its sports facility construction projects globally. For instance, it built Qatar's first solar power plant, the 800-megawatt Al Kharsaah photovoltaic power station, which began operations during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, noted that the project increases renewable energy utilization and supports Qatar's commitment to a "carbon-neutral" World Cup.

In Benin, POWERCHINA has undertaken multipurpose stadium projects, constructing sports facilities in 10 cities. Locally led construction includes stands, all-weather running tracks, offices, and landscaping. The project overcame challenges of tight deadlines, extensive tasks, and logistics across multiple cities to ensure progress and quality. POWERCHINA upholds its principle of treating project sites like cities at home, fostering community bonds, and fulfilling corporate social responsibilities diligently.

The Benguela and Lubango Stadiums in Angola are designed and constructed by POWERCHINA. Signed on Dec. 18th, 2007 and delivered in December 2009, the project is two of the four important stadiums built in Angola for the 2010 Africa Football Cup of Nations, providing important support for the smooth organization of the event.

POWERCHINA not only builds sports facilities globally but also promotes employee wellness through sports events. In Ecuador, the Company sponsored the SINOHYDRO Cup Football Friendly Match, part of the Ecuadorian Amazon Region Electric Power Union Sports Competition. Local and Chinese employees participated, with the multicultural POWERCHINA team winning. The Mayor of El Chaco commended POWERCHINA for its active role and support in local sports, acknowledging its significant community contributions. Similarly, the Company has organized and engaged in football and badminton events in the UAE and Malaysia respectively, further fostering sports participation and community development.

POWERCHINA is committed to global infrastructure construction, actively participates in various sports and cultural exchanges, promotes international friendship and cooperation, integrates the concept of sustainable development, promotes global high-quality development, and injects a strong impetus for building a community of human destiny.

Founded in 2011, Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) is a leading construction group specializing in investment and financing, planning and design, engineering construction, equipment manufacturing, and operation management. The company ranked 105th among the Fortune 500 in the year 2023.

