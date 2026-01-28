PowerComps Q4-2025 Market Report: Valuation Certainty Takes Precedence Over Deal Volume in Middle-Market M&A

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerComps by TagniFi has released its Q4-2025 Market Conditions and Valuation report, highlighting continued resilience in middle-market M&A valuations amid constrained deal activity. Despite a subdued transaction environment, valuations held firm, driven by strategic fit and operational fundamentals rather than volume or leverage.

Industry Spotlight: Machinery Manufacturing (NAICS 333)

"2025 wasn't about how many deals got done — it was about how and why they got done," said Bob Wegbreit, Director of PowerComps. "Valuation certainty became the linchpin for decision-making across both buy-side and sell-side participants."

Key Trends and Takeaways:

Valuations Remain Durable: Across all size tiers, median valuation multiples were stable year-over-year. Assets with scale, margin, and resilience maintained pricing power, while those in risk-prone sectors faced delays or markdowns.

Strategic Buyers Lead: Corporate acquirers represented 58% of transactions in the $10–200 million TEV range, as financial buyers pulled back on new platform investments. Private equity activity remained concentrated in add-on deals.

Shift to Medians for Clarity: PowerComps now emphasizes median valuation multiples to counter distortion from outliers, offering a more accurate benchmark for advisors and investors.

Capital Markets Remain Accommodative: Leverage and pricing entering 2026 are consistent with 2025's most competitive terms, but capital deployment — not cost — is now the defining valuation variable.

Machinery Manufacturing serves as a textbook example of how scale is commanding a premium in today's M&A market. PowerComps data shows that as enterprise value increases, valuation multiples expand significantly, reinforcing buyer preference for assets with size and predictability.

TEV ($MM) Deals Avg. TEV TEV/Revenue TEV/EBITDA EBITDA Margin 1-10 9 5 0.9x 4.6x 22.2 % 10-50 12 27 1.4x 7.0x 21.5 % 50-200 16 106 2.2x 9.9x 22.9 % 200-500 10 322 2.6x 11.0x 21.0 % 500-599 6 691 3.2x 15.3x 26.1 % Total 53 178 2.0x 8.5x 22.4 %

The data underscores a consistent premium for larger businesses in the sector, driven by higher margins, lower perceived risk, and operational scalability.

