TagniFi Launches TagniFi Research to Strengthen Valuation Intelligence Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TagniFi, the leading financial data platform for valuation, today announced the launch of TagniFi Research, a new valuation-focused research offering delivering authoritative industry and economic insights directly within the TagniFi platform.

Quarterly Economic Update Industry Research Report

TagniFi Research expands the platform's valuation intelligence by providing in-depth industry research across more than 350 U.S. industries, along with quarterly economic updates designed to support defensible, well-supported valuations. The research is purpose-built to complement TagniFi's existing valuation data, including public comparables, transaction comparables, and PowerComps with private market financial intelligence.

"Valuation requires more than numbers—it requires context," said Chad Sandstedt, Co-Founder and CEO of TagniFi. "With TagniFi Research, we're bringing industry and economic insight directly into the valuation workflow, alongside the data professionals already rely on to build, support, and defend their conclusions."

Each industry report includes analysis of market structure, size, trends, competitive dynamics, and outlooks relevant to valuation analysis. Quarterly economic updates provide coverage of key U.S. macroeconomic indicators commonly referenced in valuation reports, helping professionals align assumptions with prevailing economic conditions.

TagniFi Research is available as part of the TagniFi Pro plan and is also offered through a standalone TagniFi Research plan for firms seeking focused access to valuation-relevant industry and economic research.

For more information, visit https://tagnifi.com.

About TagniFi

TagniFi is the system of record for valuation data, helping valuation professionals produce defensible, auditable, and repeatable analyses. The TagniFi platform unifies public and transaction comparables, and valuation-grade research into a single source of truth trusted by leading valuation firms.

Media Contact:

Charlie Summerfield

800-824-6434

[email protected]

SOURCE TagniFi