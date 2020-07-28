'Powered By Envestnet | Yodlee': Benzinga, Envestnet | Yodlee Spearhead FinTech Innovation With New Partnership

DETROIT, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, an innovative and dynamic financial media outlet, ahead of its annual Benzinga Global FinTech Awards, a day of deal-making, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, announced it has partnered with Envestnet | Yodlee®.

What Does It Mean?

Envestnet | Yodlee is the leading data aggregation and analytics platform enabling innovation and insights for financial service providers. Envestnet | Yodlee has proudly fueled digital financial innovation for more than 20 years and partners with more than 1,300 financial institutions and FinTechs to help consumers achieve better financial lives.

In partnership with Benzinga, Envestnet | Yodlee will promote industry-wide innovation through its sponsorship and recognition of those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse change within the financial services space at the 2020 Global FinTech Awards.

Award Categories Benzinga and Envestnet | Yodlee will nominate include the following:

Alternative Data: Technologies that enable intelligent and impactful problem-solving.

Technologies that enable intelligent and impactful problem-solving. Digital Banking: The digitization, hyper-personalization, and democratization of traditional banking services.

The digitization, hyper-personalization, and democratization of traditional banking services. Insuretech: The convergence of AI and data analytics in providing insurance solutions.

The convergence of AI and data analytics in providing insurance solutions. Institutions: Mentorship and experiences that bring to life innovative finance solutions.

Mentorship and experiences that bring to life innovative finance solutions. Investing: Solutions that enable investors to make a greater impact on their finances.

Solutions that enable investors to make a greater impact on their finances. Lending: Technology that gives users a boost when financial goals seem out of reach.

Technology that gives users a boost when financial goals seem out of reach. Payments: Platforms that facilitate the transaction or exchange of money electronically.

Additionally, Envestnet | Yodlee, and Benzinga will acknowledge excellence in innovation amidst challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This category includes nominations for the following two awards:

Innovation During COVID-19: Companies that have made significant technological progress in light of recent economic challenges.

Companies that have made significant technological progress in light of recent economic challenges. Crowd Favorite: Leading providers of a product or service that is essential for continued progress.

Envestnet | Yodlee will also award its 2nd annual FinTech Innovation Achievement for excellence in the following categories:

Most Innovative Financial Institution: Financial institutions that have recently implemented technology allowing users to improve their financial wellness.

Financial institutions that have recently implemented technology allowing users to improve their financial wellness. Most Innovative FinTech Startup: Startups that overcame challenges to develop a new approach to making an impact.

Startups that overcame challenges to develop a new approach to making an impact. Best FinTech Ecosystem Partner: Organizations that best deliver on partnership commitments.

Why It Matters?

The partnership comes as the uncertain climate during the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated fundraising and revenue generation for emerging and established FinTech companies.

"From start-ups to well-funded FinTechs, banks, and Fortune 500 companies, we are committed to fostering an ecosystem for success despite these challenging times," said Christine Loredo, Vice President of Evangelism at Envestnet | Yodlee.

"We know that innovators in our ecosystem are keenly aware of the need for creative financial wellness solutions and we want to do all that we can to help them keep up the momentum. This partnership with Benzinga helps companies build a launchpad for further success."

To learn more about fintech innovation and recognition, click here .

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, and MarketWatch.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@Yodlee) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Benzinga