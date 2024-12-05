Unlocking the Future of Connected Mobility: Murata Heads to CES 2025

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata will be attending CES 2025 January 7-10 in Las Vegas. The booth in the Vehicle Technology Pavilion (West Hall Booth #6500) will serve as a showcase for the products that enable innovation throughout the entire electronics industry. With a focus on mobility and connectivity, attendees are invited to meet with our solution experts to get a firsthand look at how Murata is unlocking the future of connected mobility.

Potential and existing customers, partners, and fellow innovators will see an extensive line-up of product demos and technologies, as well as those still under development, including:

Mobility-Based

Stable Flight Control Unit Utilizing MEMS 6DoF Sensor

The SCH16T is a high-performance MEMS-based 6DoF sensor in a single package, offering low drift over temperature and a wide gyro measurement range for centimeter-level accuracy in flight.

Ultrasonic Cleaning Device

The rise of AD/ADAS-equipped vehicles has heightened the focus on safety in adverse weather. Murata's integrated lens cleaning device ensures clear optical camera vision to meet this need.

In-Cabin/Out-of-Cabin Radar Sensing Solutions

Sensing solutions can minimize the need for traditional sensors in vehicles while enhancing safety for in-cabin use and providing added convenience for out-of-cabin applications.

Connectivity-Based

Matter ™ Network Solution

Matter™ is a new smart home connectivity standard for IoT devices, enabling seamless, secure connections to home networks. Our miniaturized, high-performance modules on display support this latest innovation.

Fully Certified Type 1SC Cellular + NTN Dual-Mode Module

Fully certified from Skylo for its dual-mode cellular and non-terrestrial network (NTN) capabilities, the Type 1SC-NTN is the first ultra-compact resin mold module recognized by an NTN service provider. It integrates the latest Rel-17 NTN standard, enabling satellite data communication without hardware changes.

Precision Landing Demo for Drones Using LF Communication

LF antennas transmit and receive magnetic field energy to enable high accuracy positioning, low power, and stable communication without blind spots. In this demo, Murata applied the position detection function to an auto landing system for drones.

To set a time with meet with Murata during CES 2025, please visit here.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at murata.com.

