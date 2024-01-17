Powered by Its Industry-Leading Comprehensive Multi-Modal Database, Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2024

In collaboration with leading cancer centers, research results to be presented from 11 studies across six solid tumor types demonstrating Caris' impact on precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, announced today that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present 11 studies across six solid tumor types at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 18-20, 2024 in San Francisco. The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive multi-modal database to enable novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient's diagnosis, prognosis, care plan and response to treatment.

"We are proud to again present a wide array of precision oncology research at this year's ASCO GI. The findings represent important observations in a variety of GI tumors, including potential new biomarkers for EGFRi efficacy in metastatic colorectal cancer, age stratification in cholangiocarcinoma, and a survey of immunogenic tumor neoantigens in colorectal, biliary, and pancreatic cancers," said Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "We are confident that Caris' powerful comprehensive molecular profiling, the matched clinical outcomes data, and the in-depth collaboration with our POA member institutions and investigators will lead to novel insights into cancer biology, new targeted therapies, and ultimately improved outcomes for all cancer patients."

The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive multi-modal database to enable novel insights into cancer Post this

Posters from Caris include:

Examining the molecular profiles of 5,587 cholangiocarcinomas (CCA) grouped by age of onset. Early-onset CCA has a significantly higher prevalence of FGFR2 fusion, a targetable mutation, as well as significant differences in immunotherapy-related markers, angiogenesis enrichment, and inflammatory response compared to average-onset CCA. Strikingly, patients with early-onset CCA experience better outcomes from immunotherapy even though immune-oncology-relevant markers like MSI and TMB favors average-onset CCA. These findings underscore the need for NGS testing and the potential for age-tailored therapeutic strategies:



Molecular differences with therapeutic implications in early-onset compared to average-onset cholangiocarcinoma (Merit Award)

Poster Session B | Poster F3 | Abstract 536

January 19 ; 12:30 – 2:00 PM PST & 5:00 – 6:00 PM PST





fusion, a targetable mutation, as well as significant differences in immunotherapy-related markers, angiogenesis enrichment, and inflammatory response compared to average-onset CCA. Strikingly, patients with early-onset CCA experience better outcomes from immunotherapy even though immune-oncology-relevant markers like MSI and TMB favors average-onset CCA. These findings underscore the need for NGS testing and the potential for age-tailored therapeutic strategies: Half of KRAS-wild type metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients fail to respond to EGFR inhibitors like cetuximab and panitumumab, so predictive biomarkers are needed to subdivide that patient population into responders and non-responders. Two posters use EGFRi-treated CRC samples from the Caris multi-modal database to explore two promising possibilities: APC mutation status and CTX sensitivity score (CTX-S). Further validation of these biomarkers in a prospective clinical trial is warranted and could lead to changes in the current standard of care for CRC:



APC as a high-utility mutational biomarker that may identify subpopulations of patients with mutant RAS/BRAF and right-sided colorectal cancer (CRC) who derive benefit from EGFR inhibitors (EGFRi)

Poster Session C | Poster D19 | Abstract 56

January 20 ; 6:30 – 7:55 AM PST & 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST



High-resolution transcriptional signature to predict survival benefit in colorectal cancer (CRC) treated with EGFR inhibitors (EGFRi) independent of RAS/BRAF mutation status or tumor sidedness

Poster Session C | Poster M11 | Abstract 203

January 20 ; 6:30 – 7:55 AM PST & 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST

Additional Presentations Reveal the Power of Comprehensive Molecular Profiling for Biological Discovery

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting all the Caris research presented at ASCO GI 2024 will be available onsite at Caris' booth (#56). The full abstracts will be available through Caris' website beginning on January 17.

Genomic analysis of oesophageal carcinoma (EC) to identify recurrent mutations in histone methyltransferases as a distinctive subset

Poster Session A | Poster J2 | Abstract 379

January 18 ; 11:45 AM – 1:15 PM PST & 4:15 – 5:15 PM PST





Identification and characterization of immunogenic neoantigens in biliary cancer (BC) and pancreatic cancer (PC)

Poster Session B | Poster F19 | Abstract 552

January 19 ; 12:30 – 2:00 PM PST & 5:00 – 6:00 PM PST





Genomics and transcriptomics of pancreatic adenosquamous carcinoma

Poster Session B | Poster M20 | Abstract 691

January 19 ; 12:30 – 2:00 PM PST & 5:00 – 6:00 PM PST





Characterization of the cachexia pathway in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Poster Session B | Poster N8 | Abstract 699

January 19 ; 12:30 – 2:00 PM PST & 5:00 – 6:00 PM PST





Identification and characterization of immunogenic neoantigens in colorectal cancer (CRC)

Poster Session C | Poster K9 | Abstract 161

January 20 ; 6:30 – 7:55 AM PST & 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST





C Association of class II and III BRAF mutations with EGFR blockade therapy response and representation of molecularly distinct subgroups of BRAF mutations in MMR proficient CRC

Poster Session C | Poster K16 | Abstract 168

January 20 ; 6:30 – 7:55 AM PST & 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST





C LMTK3 gene expression and the molecular landscape of colorectal cancer (CRC)

Poster Session C | Poster K20 | Abstract 172

January 20 ; 6:30 – 7:55 AM PST & 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST





C Molecular and immune landscape by cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 expression and TP53 mutational status in mismatch repair deficient/microsatellite instability-high (dMMR/MSI-H) colorectal cancer (CRC)

Poster Session C | Poster L18 | Abstract 190

January 20 ; 6:30 – 7:55 AM PST & 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST

The POA includes 90 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 42 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

Corpcomm@CarisLS.com

214.294.5606

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences