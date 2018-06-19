Powered by Machine Learning, PitchBook Suggestions Helps Clients Discover New Companies

"The entrepreneurial ecosystem in the US is thriving as evidenced by the healthy pace of venture capital investment. With larger sums of funding being deployed into niche and emerging industries—VCs deployed more than 28 billion overall last quarter—market dynamics are constantly shifting as winners and losers emerge," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "For investors tracking industry activity, PitchBook Suggestions eliminates inefficiencies tied to identifying all the companies in an emerging industry and ensures users obtain an accurate understanding of a rapidly changing space."

After running an advanced Companies & Deals search, PitchBook Suggestions will recommend related companies that were inadvertently filtered out by initial search criteria and with a single click, users can easily add companies directly in their search results without further modification of their search criteria. Behind the scenes, the algorithm that powers Suggestions starts with an intersection of machine learning technology and natural language processing. All descriptive text within the Platform is encoded into vectors to create PitchBook's word embedding model. During an advanced search, the Suggestions algorithm encodes the entire search as a vector and compares it against the larger word embedding model to locate similar companies. For users, this removes any guess work with executing advanced searches in the PitchBook Platform and ensures the most up-to-date snapshot of a specific market. PitchBook Suggestions is the first in a series of machine learning powered discovery tools PitchBook is developing to meet evolving needs of today's investment professionals.

