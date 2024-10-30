Powered By MRP Launches ECHO: A New Category in Laser Hair Removal Technology in the U.S. Market

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered By MRP is pleased to announce the U.S. launch of ECHO, a cutting-edge laser hair removal system designed to redefine the standards of speed, precision, and efficacy in aesthetic treatments. Developed by Quanta System and exclusively distributed in the U.S. by Powered By MRP, ECHO introduces "A New Category in Laser Hair Removal Technology," offering unmatched operator convenience and results for all hair types.

ECHO's innovative BSL Technology integrates a semiconductor laser with liquid fiber, delivering homogenous energy through a lightweight handpiece. This breakthrough allows for highly effective treatments across all skin types, addressing the limitations of traditional diode lasers, particularly when treating fine hairs. Additionally, ECHO's feather-light handpiece enhances operator convenience, offering a clear line of sight and the ability to hot-swap between 12mm, 18mm, and 24mm spot sizes without recalibration, improving treatment speed and flexibility.

ECHO also eliminates the need for ultrasound gel or expensive cryogen, providing three cooling options, including contact cooling and compatibility with a Zimmer air chiller. This eliminates a messy patient and operator experience, reduces treatment time and also lowers operating costs. With its higher power density, ECHO delivers superior results on fine hairs, outperforming traditional diode lasers. Moreover, the system is designed with profitability in mind, reducing the need for consumables and service contracts, ensuring a cost-effective, high-performance solution for practitioners.

"ECHO represents a new era in laser hair removal technology, and we are thrilled to introduce it to the U.S. market," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO at Powered By MRP. "By combining Bright Stream Laser Technology with a user-friendly design and exceptional performance, ECHO provides a solution that truly benefits both practitioners and their patients."

