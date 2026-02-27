POWERED BY PROTEIN: VICTOR PET FOOD SHARES WHAT EVERY PET PARENT SHOULD LOOK FOR IN THE PET FOOD AISLE

In honor of National Protein Day, VICTOR Pet Food breaks down the protein checklist every dog owner needs before buying their next bag

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Protein Day, VICTOR Pet Food is spotlighting the power of high-quality, animal-based protein and why it plays such an important role in keeping dogs strong and healthy.

As pet food labels become more complex and ingredient lists harder to decode, VICTOR is making it easier for pet parents to shop with confidence, giving them a practical, easy-to-use checklist for navigating the pet food aisle.

"In today's pet food aisle, transparency matters more than ever," said Jeff Caswell, CEO of VICTOR Pet Food. "Our commitment to transparency means we clearly label protein sources on every bag. That level of clarity empowers pet parents to make informed decisions about their dog's nutrition."

Why Protein Is the Cornerstone of Canine Health

Protein does more than build muscle — it powers nearly every biological function in a dog's body. From maintaining lean muscle mass and fueling sustained energy levels to supporting immune response, healthy skin and coat condition, protein is the single most important macronutrient in a dog's diet. But quality and balance matter just as much as quantity.

High-quality, animal-based protein promotes lean muscle development in ways that plant-based alternatives simply cannot replicate. When protein is properly formulated and balanced with fats, carbohydrates and micronutrients, including essential vitamins and minerals like zinc, iron and vitamin E, it delivers the full-spectrum nutrition active dogs need to thrive.

The Pet Parent Protein Checklist:

Protein sources clearly labeled on the front of the bag: Transparency shouldn't require a magnifying glass. Look for brands that clearly display the percentage of each protein source on the front of the packaging — not buried in fine print. VICTOR is one of the few brands that is transparent about how much protein in the food is coming from meat sources, so you know what is fueling your dog, and that you're getting a strong value.

Transparency shouldn't require a magnifying glass. Look for brands that clearly display the percentage of each protein source on the front of the packaging — not buried in fine print. VICTOR is one of the few brands that is transparent about how much protein in the food is coming from meat sources, so you know what is fueling your dog, and that you're getting a strong value. A high-quality, named protein is the first ingredient: The ingredient list is ordered by weight, so what's listed first matters most. Choose a food that lists a specific animal protein like beef meal, chicken meal, or fish meal right at the top. Vague terms like "meat" or "animal by-products" are red flags. VICTOR formulas lead with real, named meat proteins in every recipe.

The ingredient list is ordered by weight, so what's listed first matters most. Choose a food that lists a specific animal protein like beef meal, chicken meal, or fish meal right at the top. Vague terms like "meat" or "animal by-products" are red flags. VICTOR formulas lead with real, named meat proteins in every recipe. Protein balanced with essential nutrients: While prioritizing protein is important, your dog needs more than protein alone. Their food should also include healthy fats, easy-to-digest carbohydrates, and important nutrients like zinc, iron, and vitamin E to support your dog's immune system, coat health, and daily energy. Look for formulas that are complete and balanced to fuel your dog from nose to tail.

The VICTOR Difference

VICTOR Pet Food is backed by science and believes that dogs deserve real nutrition, not marketing buzzwords. The brand's newest formula, Bully Fuel, exemplifies this commitment: a calorie-dense, beef-first kibble crafted specifically to support the needs of bully breeds, delivering 34% protein, 22% fat, and more than 500 kcal per cup.

For more information on VICTOR Pet Food and its products, please visit: https://victorpetfood.com/.

About VICTOR Pet Food

Founded in 2007, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) is produced by Mid America Pet Food. Based in East Texas, VICTOR provides science-backed, protein-forward nutrition designed to support the health, strength, and performance of dogs at every life stage. Known for reliable quality at a common-sense value, VICTOR's super premium dog food formulas are trusted by pet owners nationwide, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about VICTOR is available at www.victorpetfood.com.

