Powered Surgical Instruments Market to grow by USD 351.96 million 2020-2024|Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Powered Surgical Instruments Market Participants:

adeor medical AG

adeor medical AG offers powered surgical instruments under the brand and velocity.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG offers powered surgical instruments under the brand, ELAN 4.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. offers powered surgical instruments under the brand, Hall.

Powered Surgical Instruments Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Powered surgical instruments market is segmented as below:

Product

Electric-powered Surgical Instruments



Battery-powered Surgical Instruments



Pneumatic Surgical Instruments

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs

Application

Orthopedic Surgeries



ENT Surgeries



Dental Surgeries



Other Surgeries

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The powered surgical instruments market is driven by the growing demand for MI surgical techniques. In addition, the growing technological advancements fuel the market growth are expected to trigger the powered surgical instruments market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

