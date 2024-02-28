Powerfleet and MiX Telematics Receive Shareholder Approval for Proposed Business Combination

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT, JSE: MIX) today announced they have received shareholder approval on the proposals related to the previously announced business combination between the parties.

The transaction is expected to close the first week of April 2024, subject to the satisfaction of remaining customary conditions. Upon closing, the combined business will be branded as Powerfleet, with its primary listing on Nasdaq.

"With the continued support from our shareholders, we are thrilled to announce their approval of our transformative combination with MiX," said Steve Towe, Powerfleet's Chief Executive Officer, who will continue serving as CEO of the combined Powerfleet company. "We expect the business combination will establish Powerfleet as a top-tier, global AIoT SaaS company, paving the way for accelerated growth in recurring revenues, expanded profitability, and enhanced investor value creation opportunities."

Upcoming events where the combination will be discussed further include Powerfleet's Q4 2023 earnings call on March 12, 2024, and the 36th Annual ROTH Conference from March 17-19 2024.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers' and partners' ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet's tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

ABOUT MIX TELEMATICS

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to over 1 million global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with efficiency, safety, compliance, and security solutions. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico and Australasia as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") (JSE: MIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's, MiX's and the combined business's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the parties' expectations with respect to their beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of the proposed transaction, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction and the timing of the completion of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the parties' control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) the completion of the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; (ii) the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain financing; (iii) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; (iv) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the businesses; (vi) disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; (vii) the negative effects of the announcement of the proposed transaction or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of the combined company's securities; (viii) significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities; (ix) litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction; and (x) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by MiX and Powerfleet with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in their annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, neither MiX nor Powerfleet assumes any obligation, nor do they intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Independent Board of MiX Telematics (to the extent that the information relates to MiX Telematics) collectively and individually accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement and certify that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement relating to MiX Telematics is true and this announcement does not omit anything that is likely to affect the importance of such information.

The board of directors of PowerFleet (to the extent that the information relates to PowerFleet) collectively and individually accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement and certify that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement relating to PowerFleet is true and this announcement does not omit anything that is likely to affect the importance of such information.

