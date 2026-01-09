Powerfleet to Attend the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Powerfleet

Jan 09, 2026, 08:00 ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) today announced that management is scheduled to attend the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 15th to meet with investors to discuss how Powerfleet's scaled AIoT platform, strong financial performance and clear roadmap to shareholder value.

ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Powerfleet Investor Contacts
Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening
Alliance Advisors IR
[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact
Jonathan Bates
[email protected]
+44 7921 242 892

