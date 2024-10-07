Powerfleet to Host Investor Day on November 20, 2024

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, November 20 on location at Sofitel New York in New York, NY as well as virtually. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time and end at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, preceded by a 12:00 p.m. lunch.

Senior leaders from the Powerfleet and Fleet Complete teams will share the compelling strategic, operating and financial benefits of the transformative Fleet Complete transaction as well as the company's vision for longer-term strategy and value creation, including pathways to accelerated double-digit growth, Unity's latest differentiated and disruptive AI-led innovations, high-potential indirect channel opportunities, growth drivers, dramatically expanded go-to-market approach and financial targets for the combined business. Additionally, select customers will discuss the power of the Unity experience in their digital transformation journeys. A live Q&A will follow.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of each company's website. Please note the date of the event has been moved a day earlier from previous announcements to accommodate analyst and investor feedback and convenience.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Powerfleet's expectations with respect to its beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of the acquisition of Fleet Complete. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Powerfleet's control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Fleet Complete; (ii) the ability to successfully integrate the businesses; (iii) disruption from the acquisition of Fleet Complete making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; (iv) the negative effects of the consummation of the acquisition of Fleet Complete on the market price of Powerfleet's securities; (v) significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities; (vi) litigation or regulatory actions related to the acquisition of Fleet Complete; and (vii) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by Powerfleet with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation, nor does Powerfleet intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

LHA Investor Relations

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet