Powerful Female Duo To Shake Up Magazine Industry With New Partnership At Good Grit

The powerhouse pair aims to shake up the magazine world with a new approach to meeting readers where they are and serving advertisers. The duo is passionate about stories that lie on the outskirts of mainstream media and curating the work of makers, creatives, artists, authors and all those that capture the spirit of the South (like this one about Lecrae opening up about Christian music, the "church," and going mainstream ).

Brown gained traction as an artist/designer in 2015 after launching a jewelry line. Brown served as a Guest Editor for Good Grit in Summer 2017 and saw the vision for sharing stories that matter. She recently pivoted from the design world and is investing in the future of Good Grit.

"The thing I love and connect with most about Good Grit Magazine is that we don't small talk. We dive in, live with purpose and love storytelling," said Brown.

Quick is proud to announce Brown as the magazine's new editor in chief. One of Brown's first changes is the health and wellness section, focusing on goodness from the inside out. There are more changes to come from these two as they make plans to scale the business' distribution to rival magazines they admire.

Good Grit is a bi-monthly, Birmingham, Ala.-based southern culture magazine distributed in 42 states. Alongside health and wellness, the magazine features travel, culture and legacy content curated from all over the country. Good Grit can be found on newsstands across the country or through subscription at http://goodgritmag.com .

About Good Grit Magazine

Good Grit is a bi-monthly publication based out of Birmingham, Ala., founded in April 2015. Good Grit believes that the South is compiled of people from here and people who love it here–and maybe they aren't "from around here"–but they've fallen in love and they are staying. The south has been begging for a progressive and truthful representation of who we are and who we want to be, and that also pays tribute to the legacies worthy of moving forward. Good Grit is a movement walked out by compassionate and empathetic humans who want to leave the world better than they found it. Our stories stretch from the origin of your great grandma's biscuit recipe, to new emerging artists of all kinds. The technology and innovation that inspires us to wellness for our hearts and bodies. It's about travel to the familiar and to the completely foreign, and stories about the people that stand in the cultural divides with hands outstretched to both sides, finally bringing us together.

SOURCE Good Grit Magazine

Related Links

http://goodgritmag.com

