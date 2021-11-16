Powerful Film by INTIMINA Features Eight-Year-Old Girls to Symbolize Shocking Eight Year Wait for Endometriosis Diagnosis

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wait, a new film released by international women's healthcare brand, INTIMINA gives voice to those suffering from endometriosis by featuring eight-year-old girls telling the stories of real women who suffered from the disorder, with their age symbolizing the average wait for a diagnosis.

In the film, the children speak the words of real adult women who spent years waiting and fighting for an endometriosis diagnosis. While the average wait for a diagnosis is eight years, several of the women featured experienced delays of much longer. The film can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6Rz9A6EyG8

The campaign, created by INTIMINA, empowers and informs women experiencing similar symptoms, with one in 10 women worldwide diagnosed with the disorder. Selected cases from US-based women that faced The Wait and accounts are spoken by eight-year-old children in the film.

INTIMINA created The Wait film as part of its ongoing Seen + Heard period positivity campaign. Seen + Heard aims to increase the visibility of menstrual wellbeing across the world, normalize conversations about menstrual health, tackle stigma and bias, and raise awareness of conditions like endometriosis - which see millions of women suffering in pain while their voices go unheard.

"We hope this film can create much-needed conversations about endometriosis and inspire change," said Danela Zagar, INTIMINA Global Brand Manager. "It is unacceptable that people have to wait eight years just to get help and it's important to remember that this is only an average: some people wait many more years, even decades of their lives in pain."

A UK All Party Parliamentary Group Endometriosis inquiry into the disease surveyed over 10,000 people with endometriosis and found that over half (58%) visited their GP more than 10 times after presenting symptoms, but still no diagnosis was made3.

Further commenting on reasons behind the eight-year wait, INTIMINA Expert Gynecologists Dr. Shree Datta said: "Healthcare professionals may assume painful periods are normal, even when severe and needing pain relief. What's more, it can be especially difficult examining young teenagers for endometriosis as the findings are not specific and the disease presents differently from person to person. As such it may take longer to refer women to the correct specialist for further investigation and treatment. From a patient perspective, it can also be uncomfortable taking that first step and speaking to a doctor about issues such as pain during sex - or challenging to describe the symptoms they have."

INTIMINA prides itself on its mission to provide comprehensive and accurate information for women at every stage of life. By leveraging their platforms such as INTIMINA Talks on YouTube, their blog, social media, and the experts on their Medical Advisory Board, INTIMINA stands at the forefront of educating women about their bodies and intimate health. Day after day, INTIMINA provides women around the globe with a credible source to gather important health-based information.

For those looking to find out more about endometriosis or get support, please visit www.endometriosis-uk.org. For more information on INTIMINA, please visit https://www.intimina.com/.

