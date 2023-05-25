POWERFUL HIDDEN INSIGHTS INTO SOUTHERN EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: 2012-2022 AND 2017-2022

News provided by

Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

25 May, 2023, 12:43 ET

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JI-Analytics has produced a High Value-Add Analysis (HVA) with powerful hidden insights into southern European governments financial performance.

High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577) provides powerful hidden insights into the financial performance of five major southern European governments for the past ten and five years (2012-2022 and 2017-2022) by using the Citizens' Wealth framework and its 10 KPIs. The five major southern European countries are: France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain (the peers).

Senior decision-makers should care about government financial performance and position because government financial decisions directly affect the probability of debt, currency, and financial crises, which have a disproportionally large impact on the most disadvantaged.

If you are a senior decision-maker who cares about government financial performance and position of any of the five peers, you may be eligible to receive a complimentary copy of High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577).

Senior decision-makers seeking a complimentary copy should contact [email protected].

To review a one-page summary of HVA #577, visit the JI-Analytics store at:

https://store.jianalytics.com/products/southern-europe

About JI-Analytics
JI-Analytics is a global high value-add benchmarking and best practices analytics firm. Our mission is to produce the world's best Excel-based global high value-add benchmarking and best practices analytics, for senior decision-makers facing the most important challenges at the intersection of Government, NGOs, and Business.

JI-Analytics
c/o The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation
1629 K Street NW, Suite 300
Washington, DC 20006
T/ +1 202 449 9600
E/ [email protected]

SOURCE Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

Also from this source

La Fondation Kazarian choisit le Portugal pour son siège européen

Kazarian Foundation wählt Portugal als europäischen Hauptsitz

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.