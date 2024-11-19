For 20 years, this inspiring campaign has contributed to the more than 1,000,000 children and youth adopted from the U.S. foster care system

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ad Council, partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and AdoptUSKids, is proud to announce the launch of heartfelt new public service advertisements (PSAs). The new work, created pro-bono by Edelman, aims to inspire prospective adoptive parents to consider adopting a teen from foster care. The longstanding campaign is celebrating 20 years of impact this year and has contributed to the more than one million children and youth adopted from the U.S. foster care system since the program began in 2004.

Powerful New PSAs Showcase the Mutual Rewards and Unconditional Love of Adoption from Foster Care

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/ad_council/9213555-en-ad-council-new-teen-adoption-psa-creative-the-rewards

Compared to younger children, teenagers in foster care have a particularly challenging time getting adopted and may wait up to twice as long to achieve permanency. According to the most recent Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS) data, teens (13–17 years of age) constituted 23% of the children/youth waiting to be adopted in the foster care system, but account for only 12% of those adopted.

To address this important issue and encourage prospective parents to consider adopting teens from foster care, the campaign features honest, emotional storytelling to inspire prospective parents to take the next step and learn more at adoptuskids.org. The new creative, "The Rewards," produced by Greenpoint Pictures and directed by The Hudson Dusters (Michael Kuhn and Niles Roth), spotlights real adoptive families who have personally experienced the mutual benefits of adoption. The PSAs begin with a touching display of openness and vulnerability as adoptive parents reflect on their adoption journeys and their initial questions and hesitations about adopting a teen. Then, in a deeply emotional turn, the adoptive parents witness their children recounting the profound rewards of adoption in their lives, highlighting the shared love they have for one another and how the decision to become a family is reciprocal. The campaign directs viewers to adoptuskids.org to learn more about adopting a teen from foster care.

"For the past two decades, we've proudly been part of this longstanding campaign that has contributed to the more than one million adoptions from the U.S. foster care system. Telling powerful stories that can inspire audiences to take action is core to the Ad Council's mission, and it is an honor to be able to make such a big difference in the lives of families by highlighting the transformative power of adoption. We look forward to continuing this critical work and helping youth in foster care find the loving and supportive families they deserve," said Michelle Hillman, chief campaign development officer of the Ad Council.

"'The Rewards' offers an unexpected experience between teens and their adoptive parents, allowing them to share unfiltered raw emotion and gratitude for what they've brought to one another's lives. I'm so proud of this work," said Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman. "We've always been deeply inspired by the powerful campaigns produced by the Ad Council. It is an honor to join the ranks of agencies who bring the stories behind these initiatives to life."

Since 2004, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families (ACF), AdoptUSKids, and the Ad Council have collaborated to dispel myths surrounding youth and teens in foster care and inspire prospective parents to consider adoption. Through dozens of creative executions, nuanced campaign strategies, unique partnerships and more than $917M in donated media, the campaign has changed minds, opened hearts, and inspired action. It has evolved to address various needs within the U.S. foster care system, focusing on the adoption of children aged eight and older, tweens, siblings and, most recently, teens. According to Ad Council commissioned research with Ipsos, in the past 13 years, campaign awareness increased 20%, from 17% in 2011 to 39% in 2024. Those who are ad aware are more than 3.5 times as likely to consider adopting a teen or child of any age from foster care compared to those who are not ad aware (2017-2024).

The campaign is also supported by longtime media agency of record Crispin, who is extending the reach of the latest creative by securing donated media placements. For more information about adoption, or about becoming an adoptive parent to a child or teen in foster care, please visit adoptuskids.org or visit the AdoptUSKids social communities on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Prospective parents can also call 1-888-200-4005 for detailed information on the foster care and adoption process. Spanish-speaking families can access information by calling 1-877-236-7831.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families

Within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is responsible for federal programs that promote the economic and social well-being of families, children, individuals, and communities. The Administration on Children, Youth and Families (ACYF) administers national programs for children and youth; works with states, tribes, and local communities to develop services that support and strengthen family life; seeks joint ventures with the private sector to enhance the lives of children and their families; and provides information and other assistance to parents. Many of the programs administered by ACYF focus on children from low-income families; abused and neglected children; children and youth in need of foster care, independent living, adoption or other child welfare services; preschool children; children with disabilities; runaway and homeless youth; and children from Native American and migrant families. For more information on ACYF's adoption programs, please visit https://www.acf.hhs.gov/programs/cb/focus-areas/adoption.

AdoptUSKids

AdoptUSKids is a multi-faceted, federally funded project whose mission is to raise public awareness about the need for families for children in foster care, and assist states, territories, and tribes to recruit and retain foster and adoptive families and connect them with children. The project is managed through a cooperative agreement with the Children's Bureau at ACF. To learn more visit AdoptUSKids.org, or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and view our inspiring videos on YouTube.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter(X?), and view campaign creative on YouTube.

Edelman

Edelman is a global communications firm that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. Our 6,000 people in more than 60 offices deliver communications strategies that give our clients the confidence to lead and act with certainty, earning the trust of their stakeholders. Our honors include PRovoke's Global Agency of the Year (2022); Cannes Lions Grand Prix awards for PR (2016) and the Entertainment Lions for Sport (2021); a Gold Lion in the Sustainable Development Goals category (2022); Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year for the Entertainment Track (2021); Cannes Lions Co-Independent Agency of the Year in the Good Track (2022); and Advertising Age's 2019 A-List. Since our founding in 1952, we have remained an independent, family-run business. Edelman owns specialty companies Edelman Data x Intelligence (research, data), Edelman Smithfield (financial communications), Edelman Global Advisory (advisory), and United Entertainment Group (entertainment, sports, lifestyle).

Crispin

Crispin is a chronically online media and creative agency making brands the conversation. Brands come to us with big ambitions. Call it advertising. Call it what you like. We've thought about creating a new name for it altogether, but then you might not know how to find us. Redefining creativity since 1965, we are the original business advisor, and stand today as one of the most awarded advertising agencies in history. Visit crispin.com for more.

