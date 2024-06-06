PowerHive™, Concentric's Automated Forklift Battery System Named 2024 Product of the Year

DALLAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric , the first national industrial power services organization, is proud to announce the PowerHive™ power system has been awarded the top (Gold) Power Award in Plant Engineering's Product of the Year 2024 program, celebrating the achievements and innovations of the best products designed for manufacturing facilities. The PowerHive system is the industry's first automated forklift battery and charger system, providing on-demand, sustainable, scalable battery power whenever it is needed.

"This award is further evidence that the PowerHive system is more than innovative – it's a proven solution that is driving positive results and better operations for manufacturing and distribution customers," said Todd Sechrist, Executive Vice President of Concentric.

The PowerHive system's innovation in equipment power management marries automation with forklift battery systems - eliminating the need to think about forklift charging or battery maintenance. An automated, three minute battery reload is all that's required to provide a safer, more cost-effective solution designed to support forklift operations in a way that's easily scalable and flexible. PowerHive's simple model doesn't require any change to existing operations, ensuring unlimited supply of battery power at whatever velocity is needed.

"PowerHive systems are more than battery reload systems. They are productivity systems that improve pallets per hour and other metrics across any material handling operation," said TJ Shelters, National Vice President of Sales at Concentric. "The most exciting thing has been seeing our first-generation customers already deploying their second round of PowerHive systems."

Concentric provides a nationwide network of service and engineering professionals with the expertise and service capabilities to help facility leaders meet today's distributed power challenges. PowerHive power systems have become a key and proven automation tool used at some of the largest and busiest facilities across the nation helping maintain uninterrupted, sustainable power.

PowerHive system's Gold Award was voted on by engineers and industry professionals, and was announced in Plant Engineering's EBook, available for download here . Learn more about Concentric and the PowerHive system at concentricusa.com .

