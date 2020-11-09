POWERHOME SOLAR Wins Two Awards In Business Intelligence Group's Big Awards For Business Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, POWERHOME SOLAR received two awards as part of Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business 2020 program. POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller was honored as an Executive of the Year, while POWERHOME SOLAR earned Company of the Year recognition. Business Intelligence Group's annual BIG Awards for Business program acknowledges and rewards the people and organizations that are leading their respective industries.

POWERHOME SOLAR launched in 2014 and has grown to what is now one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. As of November 2020, the company employs more than 1,600 employees across 10 states. Under Waller's direction and leadership, POWERHOME SOLAR has forged partnerships with seven professional and collegiate sports teams to help promote renewable solar energy. To date, POWERHOME SOLAR has installed upwards of 120 MW and 400,000 solar panels across the U.S.

"POWERHOME SOLAR has experienced tremendous growth due to the incredibly hard-working employees of this company – plain and simple," said Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME SOLAR. "Our work is making a positive impact to help reduce the carbon footprint in the communities we serve, and our incredible year-over-year growth proves homeowners are embracing solar energy. These awards are the result of the tireless dedication of the entire POWERHOME SOLAR family."

Waller was one of only 11 executives from diverse industries across the nation to be named an Executive of the Year, while POWERHOME SOLAR was one of only 12 companies to be bestowed a Company of the Year honor for companies considered an enterprise in size.

"Organizations of all sizes are having to adapt to changing regulations, buying behaviors and new revenue cycles, and what is clear to our judges is that some are not only adapting but choosing to rewrite the rules and accelerate change," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community."

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,600 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America — the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

